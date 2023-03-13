Lack of exercise is the main cause of numerous diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a myriad of diseases—particularly those of the cardiovascular system—as well as obesity, diabetes, depression, and dementia are the result of a widespread lack of physical activity among the world population.

Movement behavior of the Germans above average bad

The current extent of lack of exercise is so great that the WHO in its “Global Status Report on Physical Activity 2022” predicts an increase of almost 500 million cases of illness by 2030, all of which can be traced back to this. Incidentally, in an international comparison, Germany performs above average.

The WHO emphasizes that 44 percent of women and 40 percent of men in this country would have to significantly increase their level of activity. The trend is particularly negative for children and young people. 88 percent of girls and 80 percent of boys move too little.

But how much exercise does it have to be to do something good for your health and counteract illnesses? A research team from Cambridge University in England investigated this question. The goal: to investigate the impact and effectiveness of moderately intense physical activities such as walking, swimming or cycling on health and well-being.

Analysis of 196 studies with more than 30 million subjects

As part of their Study the scientists analyzed the results of a total of 196 topic-related studies with more than 30 million participants from 94 large study cohorts. In doing so, they proceeded as follows:

They excluded studies with fewer than 10,000 subjects,

prepared two expert opinions per study (two experts examined the respective study independently of each other) and

focused on studies that only looked at recreational sports/specific types of activity.

Just eleven minutes of exercise per day reduces the risk of illness

The result of the analysis: Only 75 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week – the equivalent of eleven minutes of exercise per day – have a significantly positive effect on health. According to the scientists, one in ten deaths could be prevented if everyone followed the guidelines mentioned. Moderate activities can be:

Walks,

bike rides,

To swim,

hiking or

Dance.

Specifically, the researchers came to the conclusion that eleven minutes of moderate activity per day alone …

… the risk for cardiovascular diseases by around 17 percent and

and … the Risk of cancer by around seven percent reduce. The remaining cancer risk decreases depending on the type of cancer: At head and neck cancer, myeloid leukemia or myeloma could even increase the risk of disease 14 to 26 percent be reduced.

Exercise can be easily integrated into everyday life

As Leandro Garcia, co-author of the study, in a press release emphasizes that the exercise guideline can be integrated into everyday life without great effort. According to Garcia, it is already enough to prefer the bicycle to the car on the way to work. There are also numerous other ways to integrate more exercise into everyday life. Examples are:

cycling to work/shopping

get off one station earlier

to use the lunch break for a walk,

park the car further away

Stairs always preferable to elevator or

meet to go for a walk

WHO recommendation: At least 20 minutes of exercise per day

The determined result of 75 minutes of activity per week is well below the current WHO exercise recommendations of at least 150 minutes of moderately intense exercise per week (approximately 20 minutes of exercise per day). In order to improve health in the long term, according to the WHO, the workload should ideally even be doubled. This corresponds to: 300 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 150 minutes of intensive training per week.

The results of the Cambridge study can therefore be motivating for all those who often lack the time and desire for hours of training or workout sessions in everyday life. Nevertheless, they should also be viewed critically – for example, if they are taken as motivation to “be allowed” to move less.

Study shows limitations

Since the study only represents a cross-sectional analysis of previous studies, the meaningfulness of the results is clearly limited. Among the research papers examined were also studies based purely on survey results. In addition, numerous of the studies examined indicate that the risk of illness can be further reduced with more exercise – provided it does not become excessive.

Good reasons for more movement

What does that mean for everyday life? It should be at least eleven minutes of exercise a day, but it doesn’t hurt to be a little more active. There are many good reasons for this – in addition to the lower risk of illness. These include: