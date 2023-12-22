Just 4 minutes a day is enough to speed up your metabolism: all celebrities do it, impressive results

Just 4 minutes a day are enough to speed up your metabolism and get back into perfect shape with a revolutionary new workout. This workout, created by endocrinologist Dr. Zach Bush, is gaining popularity among celebrities and is designed to work 16 muscle groups and produce the release of nitric oxide, a fundamental substance for building muscle.

The workout consists of 4 types of exercises to be repeated 10 times each for three series, totaling just 4 minutes. The exercises include squats, the little soldier, snow angel, and pull-ups without a bar. Dr. Bush recommends repeating the workout 3 times a day to see results.

Aside from helping individuals get back into shape, this workout is also effective in preventing the loss of muscle mass, which can lead to various health issues such as sarcopenia and a slower metabolism. By building muscle through this workout, individuals can increase their metabolism and continue to burn calories even while at rest.

The simplicity and effectiveness of this workout make it a convenient option for those who do not have time to go to the gym regularly or dislike long workouts. Additionally, the ability to do this workout from the comfort of one’s own home makes it accessible to a wider range of individuals.

So, the next time you feel like you don’t have the time or energy for a lengthy workout, remember that just 4 minutes a day can make all the difference in speeding up your metabolism and getting back into perfect shape.

Share this: Facebook

X

