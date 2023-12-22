Home » Just 4 minutes a day is enough to speed up your metabolism: all celebrities do it, impressive results
Health

Just 4 minutes a day is enough to speed up your metabolism: all celebrities do it, impressive results

by admin
Just 4 minutes a day is enough to speed up your metabolism: all celebrities do it, impressive results

Just 4 minutes a day are enough to speed up your metabolism and get back into perfect shape with a revolutionary new workout. This workout, created by endocrinologist Dr. Zach Bush, is gaining popularity among celebrities and is designed to work 16 muscle groups and produce the release of nitric oxide, a fundamental substance for building muscle.

The workout consists of 4 types of exercises to be repeated 10 times each for three series, totaling just 4 minutes. The exercises include squats, the little soldier, snow angel, and pull-ups without a bar. Dr. Bush recommends repeating the workout 3 times a day to see results.

Aside from helping individuals get back into shape, this workout is also effective in preventing the loss of muscle mass, which can lead to various health issues such as sarcopenia and a slower metabolism. By building muscle through this workout, individuals can increase their metabolism and continue to burn calories even while at rest.

The simplicity and effectiveness of this workout make it a convenient option for those who do not have time to go to the gym regularly or dislike long workouts. Additionally, the ability to do this workout from the comfort of one’s own home makes it accessible to a wider range of individuals.

So, the next time you feel like you don’t have the time or energy for a lengthy workout, remember that just 4 minutes a day can make all the difference in speeding up your metabolism and getting back into perfect shape.

See also  'Medicine of complexity' and hypertension, conference in Bari - Puglia

You may also like

Libertarian Deputy Lilia Lemoine Attacked in Villa Urquiza:...

You may have heart problems without knowing it:...

PNRR, all European Targets achieved 2023 Objective of...

: “The Revolutionary CRISPR Drug: A New Era...

Breast cancer, a mural of Sant’Agata in Brescia...

Influenza on the rise, peaking in January. Piedmont...

Corona: These old tests also detect new virus...

Navigating the Stress of Christmas: 10 Tips for...

diabetes, cholesterol, high blood pressure, celiac disease –...

Why do we get sicker? The expert’s answers

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy