Gossip and TV » Television » As such, Stefania Orlando collapses for her ex-husband: Malgioglio’s gloss

Stefania Orlando made her comeback to “Such and what show” (for the occasion ‘Such as we will sanremo’) during the first of the two evenings dedicated to the Italian Song Festival. The showgirl participated in the Rai 1 program in 2021 and left her mark for having imitated iconic artists such as Mina and Fiorella Mannoia. During these special episodes, the contestants will have to imitate the entertaining artists who have made the history of Sanremo. The ex vippona had the turn again Nuisancecon the song “How to change”, with which she participated in the music festival in 1984. In the presentation video that anticipated her performance, Stefania unexpectedly spoke about her private life. In fact, the former vippona has recently been at the center of gossip for the end of the marriage with Simone Gianlorenzi after almost 15 years of relationship.

The presenter was the last to perform in this episode on Saturday 18 February. Before the performance, a clip aired in which she indulged in some personal reflections. In fact, Orlando confessed that she felt the lyrics of Fiorella Mannoia’s song particularly close, since “being single again after so many years, I feel this song very similar”. Then, she chatting with the actor coach Emanuela Aureli – who encouraged her to see the positive side of things – Orlando was moved. Reading the words of the song, Stefania could not hold back the tears and was consoled by the embrace of the coach.

The episodes of “Tale e quali Sanremo” were recorded in December, a few months later the announcement of separation between the presenter and her ex-husband. In fact, the two communicated the decision to end their relationship last September through a post on Instagram. Apparently, the couple has never recovered following the crisis experienced after the long stay of the presenter on “Big Brother Vip”. Grieving for the end of historytherefore, it was still very fresh and Stefania showed everything without hesitation the suffering lived in that difficult period.

Malgioglio and the comment on the separation of Stefania Orlando

The former gieffina has finally performed with the song by Fiorella Mannoia “Come si cambia” and her performance was highly praised by the judges. Loretta Goggi praised her singing skills, while Leonardo Pieraccioni was particularly impressed by her strong performance. Space, then, for the judgment of Cristiano Malgioglio.

After mentioning the “terrible” imitation of Caterina Caselli last December, the singer-songwriter then admitted that he was pleasantly surprised by the performance. More, he referred to the end of the marriage of the Orlando: “I think that when the love stories end, the singing is better”. For this, she was able to fully interpret the piece by Fiorella Mannoia. “You put your heart”, he added. Finally, during the vote, Malgioglio decided to put Stefania in second place in her classification, indicating her as a “woman who has the broken heart”.