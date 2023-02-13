Home Health “Just don’t afford it” – breaking latest news
“Just don’t afford it” – breaking latest news

“Just don’t afford it” – breaking latest news

“That’s enough, don’t do that.” That’s what Lukaku tells Barellaguilty of waving too much on the pitch, during Inter’s match against Sampdoria, first with the referee and then with his teammates, despite invitations from the bench to calm down.

There was, therefore, a moment of nervousness between the two players. It all started in the 38th minute after an action by the nerazzurri, when Lukaku missed a check. At that point Barella, who had accompanied the action in the right lane, began to wave his arms conspicuously at his teammate. While the action went on, the Belgian generously chased after his opponents, until the game was stopped due to an illegal intervention. And here then is that the Belgian didn’t send them to tell Barellascolding his partner. Finger in front of the face to correct what to say about him would be wrong behavior. The lip is unequivocal: «Nico, don’t do that, that’s enough! Enough!’ And seeing that the midfielder still went ahead, Romelu made matters worse: Â«Shut up! Enough with those arms», adding other words that resembled a heavy insult («go to fan… son of a…»). A moment of the match not exactly peaceful.

Then upon entering the locker room for the interval, Barella and Lukaku each went their own way. Subsequently, when the cameras immortalized Inter’s return to the field, the two players remained at a distance. Barella went out first of all without dwelling on either his teammates or the insiders, while Lukaku spoke first with Acerbi and then with Onana.

