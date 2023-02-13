There was, therefore, a moment of nervousness between the two players. It all started in the 38th minute after an action by the nerazzurri, when Lukaku missed a check. At that point Barella, who had accompanied the action in the right lane, began to wave his arms conspicuously at his teammate. While the action went on, the Belgian generously chased after his opponents, until the game was stopped due to an illegal intervention. And here then is that the Belgian didn’t send them to tell Barellascolding his partner. Finger in front of the face to correct what to say about him would be wrong behavior. The lip is unequivocal: «Nico, don’t do that, that’s enough! Enough!’ And seeing that the midfielder still went ahead, Romelu made matters worse: Â«Shut up! Enough with those arms», adding other words that resembled a heavy insult («go to fan… son of a…»). A moment of the match not exactly peaceful.