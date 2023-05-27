Just one ingredient – everyone in your family will love this ice cream

The prices for a scoop of ice cream in the ice cream parlors are high. Luckily, you can easily make delicious ice cream at home. Best of all, you only need one ingredient and no ice cream maker.

It may sound strange at first, but you can make wonderfully creamy ice cream from frozen bananas. You won’t even be able to taste the bananas.

Banana ice cream is not only inexpensive, but also really healthy. In addition, the banana ice cream is vegan and lactose-free and therefore also suitable for allergy sufferers.

You need this for two servings of banana ice cream

5 frozen bananas (peeled)

Blender or stand mixer

How to make ice cream with just one ingredient

Freeze the peeled bananas in the freezer. Put the frozen bananas in the blender. If you don’t have a powerful model, it is helpful to add a little water or (plant) milk or to let the bananas thaw a bit first so that the blender can blend smoothly. Take short breaks in between and press down the mass with a spoon so that the mixer can grab everything. It also helps to freeze the bananas already chopped to reduce the strain on the blender. Mix the mass until a creamy mass has formed. The delicious alternative to conventional ice cream is ready.

Banana ice cream – three creative variations

The banana ice cream is very tasty. But if you want to be a little creative, you can try different variations.

Place a tablespoon of cocoa in the chocolate ice cream blender.

Add blueberries or strawberries directly to blender for blended ice cream. Alternatively, some fruit can be used as a topping on top of the ice cream.

You can easily make almost any type of ice cream this way. How about a vanilla, pistachio or espresso ice cream? The imagination knows no limits!