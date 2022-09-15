Just pay attention to these very simple signs to learn to recognize a stingy person: he behaves just like that!
At the time of the bill, they evaporate as if by magic. They pretend something unexpected and in a few moments they are no longer there. How is it possible? Yes, well, we’re certainly not afraid to say it, it’s them the most stingy in the universe!
A stingy person he is a person attached to money who just doesn’t want to know about spending money. Most of the time, they force us to pay the entire bill because they tend to disappear. Even asking them to pay for a coffee seems to be quite a challenge. But how does a stingy person behave? They are these the most obvious signs who tend to describe his behavior!
If he is a stingy person, he behaves like this: the signs you need to pay attention to
What if being stingy depended on the zodiac sign? If there is one characteristic background that unites the stingy peoplethis is precisely theavarice. These are facts of a characteristic of those who have a particular aversion to spending money. Usually these are also people who are in a rather stable economic position. But for them, saving money and not spending it is a real habit that they do not intend to lose at all. Recognizing a stingy person is possible, because there are in fact some obvious signs that jump to the eye:
- First of all, as we have also described in the opening lines of this article, the stingy you will hardly see it offered. Whether it’s a simple coffee or something more expensive, no, the stingy will never make the first move to pay. If anything, he will make the first move to evaporate away from there before you do the math and put your hand to your wallet!
- They avoid dining out, travel, and anything that could involve a cash outlay considered too expensive. No, we will never see a cheap man spend his savings to enjoy a wonderful vacation, and no we will never see him sitting in a restaurant eating oysters and drinking champagne! For him, spending money is a real pain!
- Why use the car or the scooter when it is possible to walk by bike or taking a leisurely ride walk instead of filling up with petrol? Well, with what it costs today, perhaps in this case we should all think about taking a few more steps on foot! Perhaps, at least in this we could understand them ..
- And last but not least, the stingy in relationships is really terrible. Even on those occasions he reveals this side of his character and hardly tends to give gifts. If he does, then know that he is really in love. Otherwise, however, he means that he is not willing to spend his wealth on us, not even to give us a flower! Well, then in that case, we would have to do the math right!