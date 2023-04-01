caseQuo GmbH

Hannover (ots)

Fewer and fewer hospital bills can be checked. The strict test quotas introduced since 2020 minimize the chances of payers to uncover incorrect billing. This limitation of control options opens the door to billing fraud. Both casusQuo and many other actors from statutory health insurance have repeatedly pointed this out in advance. Now there is evidence. In a recent press release, the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds reported “Damage in the three-digit million range despite the fall in the number of indications and cases due to the pandemic”. The actual losses incurred by the health insurance companies as a result of undiscovered billing manipulations are likely to be significantly higher. So what we see is just the tip of the iceberg. At the same time, the community of solidarity lacks millions for the care of the insured. However, we are a long way from the kind of intensive criminal prosecution that has long been common practice in other European countries. A targeted criminological processing of the topic is a long time coming, although the BKA assumes that there is a large number of unreported cases. The reaction of the legislature: not an expansion of the test options, but increases in contributions! So it is not surprising that, according to a Forsa study commissioned by the Robert Bosch Foundation, almost 60 percent of Germans have little or no trust in the competence of health policy actors. casusQuo advocates a speedy change of direction. “The test quotas are an invitation to incorrect billing, and this invitation is also accepted. The numbers clearly prove that,” says Udo Halwe, Managing Director of casusQuo GmbH. “In order to avert further damage to the community of solidarity, we expect the legislature to quickly abolish the test quotas.”

Original content from: casusQuo GmbH, transmitted by news aktuell