Justice, bill draft: via abuse of office, traffic changes, influences, close interceptions

Italia by Nicola Baron A single bill made up of eight articles, from wiretapping to crimes against the public administration

From wiretapping to pre-trial detention, from guarantee information to crimes against the public administration, passing through the competitions to give strength to the offices with new judges. Tomorrow will be the moment in which the first full-bodied set of justice reform rules will arrive before the Council of Ministers, after an initial technical examination in today’s preparatory day for the meeting. A choice with which the government would also intend to pay tribute to Silvio Berlusconi, remembered yesterday by Northern Minister also for his role as protagonist of the debate on justice that he wanted to “orient in a guaranteeist and liberal sense”.

There is political agreement on the abuse of office

It starts from the abuse of office, a node around which differences have been recorded in recent weeks in the majority (and not only). Always in favor of the cancellation of the crime, considered a reason for the reluctance to sign by the local administrators, Nordio seems to have managed to overcome internal disagreements. The crime of abuse of office is repealed due to an “anomaly” which persists even after the many changes that have occurred: the “imbalance” between the entries in the register of suspects and the actual convictions. Reading the report accompanying the draft, the number of entries in the register of suspects remains «still high: 4,745 in 2021 and 3,938 in 2022; of these proceedings, 4,121 were filed in 2021 and 3,536 in 2022. On the other hand, only 18 convictions in the first instance in 2021. The Government does not rule out the possibility of sanctioning conduct in the future “by virtue of any indications of a Euro-unitary matrix”.

Interceptions, changes in two stages

Another thorny issue, the interceptions. The intervention envisaged in the bill constitutes only a first step aimed at protecting third parties unrelated to the investigations. The goal is to prevent their conversations from ending up in investigative documents intended for disclosure. It will therefore be the appetizer of a wider rewrite. “At a later time we will carry out a radical revision of the interception system which also protects the correctness of the investigations and fights the exploitation that is done with the controlled diffusion” of interceptions “which should remain secret”, explained the minister in a question time. In perspective, therefore, there is a squeeze because “200 million a year cannot be spent on wiretapping which in the majority of cases turn out to be useless”.

What is publishable and what is not

In particular, only those whose content is “reproduced by the judge in the motivation of a provision or used during the hearing” will be able to end up in newspapers and websites. The provision also requires more rigor from the prosecutors and the judges: they will have to remove from the notebooks and from their provisions references to third parties unrelated to the investigations. The personal data of subjects other than the parties must also not be indicated in the prosecutor’s request and in the order of the precautionary measure judge.

Pre-trial detention, a collegial body decides

On the pre-trial detention instead we intervene in two directions: the decision on the request made by the prosecutor must be a collegiate body and not just one judge. And the suspect before the request for preventive detention will have to be interrogated. “If permitted by the concrete circumstances, on the one hand the disruptive effect on people’s lives of a precautionary intervention adopted without the possibility of preventive defense is avoided, on the other hand the judge is put in the position of being able to have an interlocution, and also a direct contact with the suspect before the adoption of the measure”. As for the collegiality of the decision on the restrictive measure in prison, the reform «envisages that the judge for preliminary investigations decides in collegial formation on the adoption of the order for precautionary custody in prison. The provision was not extended to the ordinance applying house arrest to underline the extrema ratio nature of the restrictive prison measure”. Collegiality therefore concerns only the most serious of the precautionary measures.

On the prison entered into force in two years

The novelty, which takes up a solution tested in the legislation for the waste emergency in Campania, will not come into effect immediately due to the lack of staff in the judiciary, but in two years. Meanwhile, there will be an increase in the staff of the judiciary with 250 new “robes” to be allocated to first-level judging functions.

In the warranty notice the disputed fact

The notice of guarantee has changed, which must necessarily contain a “summary description of the fact”, which is not foreseen today. And the notification must take place “in ways that protect the suspect from any improper consequence”. According to the report accompanying the bill being examined by the pre-council of ministers, although it is intended to protect the person under investigation, the guarantee information “has often turned into the exposure of the suspect to media notoriety, with stigmatizing effects” . Hence the intervention extended also to the methods of delivery: in reiterating the general rule according to which the delivery of the deed, even when made to a person other than the recipient, must be made in such a way as to guarantee the confidentiality of the latter, it was the possibility of using the judicial police is limited only to emergency situations which do not allow recourse to ordinary procedures.

Traffic influences, only serious offenses punished

“Reduction of the scope” of the crime of trafficking in illicit influences, which is “limited to particularly serious conduct”. The “non-punishability” will be triggered, according to the draft in question, if the person who committed the crime collaborates with justice.

Limits to pm appeal, but not for serious crimes

The prosecutor will no longer be able to appeal against acquittal sentences “relating to crimes of limited gravity”. The intervention takes into account the limits of the accused’s power of appeal introduced by the Cartabia reform. The acquittal decisions for the most serious crimes remain appealable by the public prosecutor, including all those against the person that cause particular social alarm, including the so-called code red crimes, as explained in the report attached to the bill .

Tight times for competitions for new judges

Shorter times for the completion of the competition for access to the judiciary. Within 8 months of the last written test, the ranking must be defined (today they ask for 9) and within 10 (currently there are 12) the winners of the competition will have to start their internship in the judicial offices. Organizational remedies have been envisaged to ensure that the new deadline is respected. In particular, it is envisaged that, in the event that 2,000 candidates have submitted their writings (as in competitions in recent years), the examining commission will be integrated from 29 to 33 members in addition to the president and be organized into 9 colleges. The objective is that the writings of at least 600 candidates are examined each month and, subsequently, 100 candidates are interrogated with the same frequency in the oral tests. In case of difficulty, the Commission may be supplemented by alternate members.

