Justice, from magistrates to lawyers up to politicians: who is against and who is in favor of the Nordio reform

Italia

Lawyers, magistrates and oppositions all split on the penal changes of the Meloni government. The farewell to the abuse of office the most divisive intervention

6′ of reading

After the national team and the tax authorities in Italy, only justice, and every attempt at reform, manages to create heated debates and rifts between guarantors and reformists. The proof is what has been happening in recent days with the first justice reform of the Meloni government dismissed by the Council of Ministers on 15 June and shortly filed with the Chambers. A bill which, by intervening on criminal law, cancels the crime of abuse of office, provides more guarantees to the suspect in the event of pre-trial detention, provides a squeeze on wiretapping and their use by the media and reintroduces, albeit for the less serious crimes, the unappealability of the Public Prosecutor going back to the principle established by the so-called “Pecorella law”.

A delicate matter, therefore, to be treated with care but which has split all fronts, from the political one to that of the magistrates up to the lawyers themselves. Here in this review are the positions of the individual parties who are inflaming the debate on the reform that has already been renamed “Nordio”.

Divided oppositions, Third Pole approves the intervention

If on the one hand 5 Stars and Pd, at least a part of them, fail at the start, the Third Pole is ready to support it. The leader of Italia Viva, Matteo Renzi, before the Nordio reform on justice passes through Parliament “for now”, considers it “a step in the right direction. Still shy for us, but a step forward».

Renzi, interviewed by Il Messaggero, reiterated that “from what we understand” of the reform, “our vote will be positive on many aspects. I hope that the majority – he adds – will take the opportunity to accept some of our amendments: it would be a gesture of respect and political intelligence ». On the subject of justice, among the other things that are needed, for Renzi, the most important is “to establish the responsibility of those who make mistakes”.

The crime of abuse of office “is a rule that can be easily canceled – claims the former prime minister -, I will vote in favor of the Nordio proposal”. While “trafficking in influences means all or nothing, it is such an indeterminate crime that it does not seem real”. It is a crime “that makes no sense – he adds – without the explicit regulatory provision of what lobbies are”. Looking at the Pd house, Renzi notes that “the differences between Schlein and the mayors on the abuse of office are nothing compared to the differences on the rest”.

Pd and mayors divided on abuse of office

«We mayors with Anci asked for a reform of the crime of abuse of office. Not the clean slate typical of Berlusconi’s politics, which aims at impunity. We are guarantors, not Berlusconi”. The mayor of Bologna Matteo Lepore (Pd) criticizes the justice reform, and warns against him in an interview with Repubblica. The Democratic Party must oppose “with its own proposals, which take into account the pluralities that exist within us, but which must not ape the right”, argues the mayor of the Emilian capital. “We cannot pursue the right as Italia Viva does, which seeks Berlusconi’s votes,” he adds. “The voters, at the September Politics, asked us to stay in opposition and we must play this role with pride and commitment”.

On the other hand, the governor of Campania, Vincenzo De Luca, fully promotes the attempt at reform, on the political front and from the Dem side: “I have been fighting the crime of abuse of office for ten years – he said -, I think that the initiative taken by the Government is important and positive. Instead, I listened to exponents of the Democratic Party, who are examples of transformism and opportunism for their political history, say more ». The anti-mafia association of Libera, on the other hand, speaks on the contrary of «a dangerous weakening of the anti-corruption safeguards painstakingly set up over the last decade. It is a coup de main that exploits the emotional wave of the disappearance of Silvio Berlusconi” to “obstruct judicial action to combat corruption and the mafias that thrive thanks to it”.

The word of the lawyer

Even for the jurist Sabino Cassese, the reform is going well and is too timid. “It is a reform that deserves appreciation, too timid in some points”, says Cassese after hearing from the newspaper Qn. «Suppresses a crime indicated in an imprecise form, establishes respect for the private life of suspects and non-suspects, surrounds preliminary custody with guarantees, so that it does not become a threat, tries to avoid “naming and shaming”, i.e. the ‘use of pointing out to public ridicule, through the publication of information on private life”, explains Cassese adding that “the abuse of office, despite the legislative intervention of 2020, has remained a crime not sufficiently outlined by the law, indicated with excessive latitude, so it is not known what is actually prohibited, and therefore punishable. The mayor of a small Sicilian town has been investigated for abuse of office for denying the use of the municipal library for a singing event, preferring a debate on the constitutional referendum. If – as has been estimated – 99% of suspects were acquitted in 2021, it means that the figure of the crime is not sufficiently determined and stating that this crime is functional to the identification of other crimes means marrying an imaginative conception of criminal law ».

Another passage criticized is that of the so-called unappealability of certain first degree acquittal sentences, «it applies to less serious crimes, it includes a minimum percentage of crimes» clarifies the jurist stating that «this is one of the points in which the government initiative she could have been braver. On the merits, it can be said that, if new facts do not emerge, a persistence by the prosecutors, after an acquittal, does nothing but worsen the situation of the Italian justice, which should worry about more than 4 million pending proceedings”.

Nordio receives the yes of the young lawyers

The Italian association of young lawyers, Aiga, has expressed “satisfaction” with the Nordio reform “oriented towards strengthening the protections and guarantees of the suspect and the accused as well as greater confidentiality for all the subjects involved in the criminal case”. The president of the young lawyers, Francesco Paolo Perchinunno, in a note, underlined how the «road towards the season of reforms» seems «marked, even if there is still a lot to do.

The abrogation of the crime of abuse of office, a rule that has proved to be ineffective, will not prevent – the Aiga leader explains – the prosecution of the illegal conduct committed by the representatives of the Public Administration, but will avoid the celebration of proceedings which in the vast majority of cases find a sentence dismissal or acquittal. In 2021 alone, 4,465 out of 5,418 open proceedings ended in a preliminary hearing, or with an abbreviated judgment with an acquittal result.

For the head of the Criminal Trial Department of Aiga, Mario Aiezza, “the strengthening of the guarantees in the regulation of wiretaps is also of significant importance, with the prohibition to indicate the personal data of subjects other than the interested parties and to publish the wiretaps that the magistrate has not mentioned in the reasoning of the provision or used in the trial”. Furthermore, Aiezza is “the right choice to prevent the Public Prosecutor from appealing acquittal sentences, even if only for crimes involving direct summons, while the discipline, introduced by the Cartabia reform, which obliges the defendant to issue the new mandate and elect a domicile for the appeal at the end of the celebration of the first instance of judgement”.

The no of the expert lawyer and the magistrates

Criticisms and contradictions have also been raised by the National Association of Magistrates, Anm. The main point of the bill on which the various voices of the National Association of Magistrates are focused remains that on the repeal of the abuse of office: “removing it will mean that the prosecutors will proceed for corruption, the concept of utility will be broadened and to instead of abuse we will have corruption. It doesn’t seem like a great display of ingenuity to me», explains the lawyer and professor Franco Coppi.

On the abolition of the crime, among the four currents of the ANM, there is no compactness of views: while for the secretary of Area, Egle Pilla, that type of offense is “essential due to the control of legality to be exercised on the members to the public administration», according to the national president of Unicost, Rossella Matto, «there would be an evident lack of protection» and according to the secretary of the Democratic Judiciary, Stefano Musolino, thus there is a risk «forms of infiltration in the PA by systems of power who have interests in governing it, including criminal interests”.

Compared to these opinions, the position of the Independent Judiciary is more cautious, which with its secretary Angelo Piraino, specifies: «in fact, the tendency of all the most recent reforms of the penal system has always been to foresee increasingly specific crime hypotheses, and the abuse of office has already been modified to this effect several times until recently. The concrete experience of its application shows how the convictions for this crime have been decidedly few and it is difficult to find a meeting point between the needs of justice in general and respect for the sphere of political discretion”.

The theses of ‘Mi’ are less critical and more open-minded towards the government provision also with regard to the introduction of the collegiality of the judge for the precautionary measure of prison: «the general principle, i.e. that the more people judge a fact, the better the quality of judgment, is undoubtedly acceptable. But we just need to understand how this will affect judicial activity», says Piraino.

The other currents are clearly against it: “it will lead to organizational chaos in the management of the magistrates’ and Gup’s offices”, warns the Democratic Magistrates, while Unicost stresses the “clear application problems due to the numerous incompatibilities that would occur”. Furthermore, for Area, this modification appears to be in contrast with the need to give very rapid responses, for example, in cases against gender-based violence. The opinions on the unappealability by the Public Prosecutor of acquittal sentences (another of the envisaged measures) also have different nuances.

View on breakinglatest.news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

