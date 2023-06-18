Justice, Nordio: “Anm interfered, the government’s interlocutor is the CSM”







Charles Nordio, speaking in Taormina in relation to the Justice reform desired by the Meloni government, he said that “abuse of office it was and still is such a crime evanescent which only complicates things without helping in the slightest. For the minister, on the contrary, abuse of office “obstructs investigations because the public prosecutors become clogged up with useless files, wasting energy towards crimes which instead should be the subject of greater attention”. The president of the ANM, Giuseppe Santalucia: “The magistrates, and the ANM which has represented them for over a century, have not only the right but also the duty to speak”.

“Interferences from Anm, Government interlocutor is Csm” The minister also spoke on the controversy with the president of the ANM on the Justice bill. “If a magistrate individually believes from his point of view that a law is wrong, no one has the right to take his word away or say that he interferes,” he said. But if “the representative of a union of magistrates, before the text of the bill was known, pronounces a whole series of very severe criticisms”, then, “in my opinion in correct Italian they mean interference”. Nordio then reiterated that “the institutional interlocutor of government and politics is not the union, but the CSM”.

Anm to Nordio: “The magistrates have the right and duty to speak” “The words of the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio can only be replied by recalling that the magistrates, and the ANM which has represented them for over a century, have not only the right but also the duty to speak, to enrich the debate on issues of justice. Because in this way they broaden the comparison and contribute, with their reasoned and reasoned point of view, to improving where possible the quality of the reforms. This is the essence of democratic life”. This was stated by the president of the ANM, Giuseppe Santalucia. See also who are the subjects most at risk

