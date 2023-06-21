Home » Justice reform, dear center-right, don’t fall for it: defend Nordio from the attacks of the prosecutors
by admin

Caro centre-right, don’t fall for it. Do not take your foot off the accelerator Justice, because they will still try to overwhelm you. Don’t delude yourself about any indulgences. And don’t look for it. I would have expected a complaint because of the justice reform presented by the Minister Charles Nordio is too little at the moment (although he promises that it is only the first step of a long and very significant journey that will culminate in the constitutional reform with which careers and CSM will finally separate, and we really hope so). But a skirmish, albeit a low intensity one, for having -him- strained the relationship with theNational Association of Magistratesamazes and perplexes me. Eliminating bribery is sacrosanct. It is a de facto crime that has already been decriminalized.

In the face of thousands of investigations, many of which originated from instrumental complaints, convictions are below 2%. But an investigation paralyzes the administrative machinery. For this reason, all mayors, including those of the Democratic Party, want to be freed: to increase political productivity and generate useful results for citizens. For serious conduct there is the corruption. Only that it is more difficult to prove and therefore the judiciary protests. The adjustment on eavesdropping it is minimally civilized. Unquestionably right. The truth is that part of the judiciary and the press defend their power of conditioning, and fear an impoverishment of their ius sputtanandi, dressing everything in the hypocritical shroud of the right to information.

It takes political courage. If the ANM attacks the Minister with a statement that comes out before he brings a provision to the CDM, that minister must be defended. Publicly. And what interferences does he speak of, if Anm intervenes publicly and preventively with respect to a text that he doesn’t even know yet?

If the justice reform is really only the beginning, as I hope, the only advice to give to Nordio is: the elections to the CSM went well. Independent Judiciary has more conciliatory positions. Minister, work with foil to widen the front. But with that said, full speed ahead. We have already seen the film of paralysis through investigations against reforming politicians. We didn’t like it and we want a different ending. Thank you.

Andrea Ruggieri

