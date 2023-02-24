Massimiliano Allegri he spoke to Sky Sports microphones afterwards the 3-0 on the field of Nantes who gave the bianconeri the pass for the round of 16 of the Europa League.

Juve, Allegri: “Di Maria belongs to another category”

The Juventus coach described the match against the French as follows: “It wasn’t easy, the crowd is very warm here. Our seasonremoving Napoli who are doing a separate championship, it’s not to be thrown away. In the Champions League we were eliminated by Benfica, while in the league we scored 47 points like Inter letting the judgments go. I see it as more than positive considering the numerous absences. We also found some very good young people. We cannot snub the Europa League or the championship because we have 32 points. Pogba if all goes well we should have him available with Turin as well as Church“. Allegri he then commented on the splendid performance of Angel DiMariaauthor of a hat-trick: “Samples are different from others, everything is easier for them. Players like this raise the level of the team, see things that others don’t see. For football players there are categories and he belongs to that of champions.” Finally the coach clarified the disagreement he had with Stefano De Grandis by Sky Sports after the first leg: “I’m sorry about the other night, but if it was someone else it was the same. To the first one who said that stuff there fell into it. Catch one to kill a hundred, don’t be touchy. Do I always want to win 1-0? Tonight at 3-0 I was angry because we were technically wrong“.





