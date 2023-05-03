Home » Juve, Allegri thinks back to the Di Maria-Vlahovic duo to return to 3 points | First page
A six-day mini-championship, with two direct clashes (against Atalanta and Milan). This is what remains of Serie A for Juve, at least that’s all Max Allegri wants his team to understand that they have ahead of them: a six-day mini-championship, to be won at any cost. Starting with the match against Leccethe appointment with the victory can no longer be postponed after an April of 4 points in 5 games. And the Juventus coach will try the assault on the full tally starting from the Di Maria-Vlahovic couple up front, provided that both demonstrate that they are actually ready even on the day of the approach to the match, with Arek Owned by possibly on the launch pad to play in place of one of the two. Ample turnover across the board in any case: Gleison is back in defense Bremer and Leonardo Bonucciin midfield it’s time for Manuel to rest Locatelli e Adrien Rabiot. Also because Sunday at lunch will be playoff time (or almost) with Atalanta and then there will be Sevilla, the queen of the Europa League. All while the psycho-physical energies seem to be less and less by now.

PROBABLE FORMATION – So this is the probable anti-Lecce eleven.
Juventus (3-5-2): Szczesny; Bremer, Bonucci, Danilo; De Sciglio, Fagioli, Paredes, Miretti, Kostic; By Mary, Vlahovic. All. Happy

Available: Perin, Pinsoglio, Alex Sandro, Gatti, Rugani, Cuadrado, Iling-Junior, Locatelli, Pogba, Rabiot, Chiesa, Kean, Soulé.

Unavailable: Kaio Jorge.
Be wary: Square, Danilo.
Disqualified: Nobody.

