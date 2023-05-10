Home » Juve-capital gains, the new hearing on 22 May which will decide on -15
Juve-capital gains, the new hearing on 22 May which will decide on -15

Juve-capital gains, the new hearing on 22 May which will decide on -15

The Federal Court of Appeal has set the date of the trial in which the sanction for the Juventus club will be redefined. From the indications of the Guarantee College we are moving towards a very partial reduction of the penalty

Two days after the publication of the motivations of the Sports guarantee college, the Federal Court of Appeal set the hearing for Monday 22 May to redefine Juve’s sanction in the capital gains case.

The situation

As is well known, the Board referred the case to the FIGC Court of Appeal due to “motivational shortcomings” regarding the weight that executives without delegation, to understand us those of the Board of Directors, had in the “repeated deliberate alteration of the accounting records due to numerous capital gains i whose values ​​were fictitious” and the consequent sanction of 15 penalty points decided by the Court itself (which will have another composition on 22 May) in its last sentence. The Panel reiterated the discretion of the Federal Court of Appeal in redefining the sentence, which in theory could also remain -15, but the feeling is that something will be removed while still remaining important and still maintaining the afflictiveness to remove the club’s l ‘access to the Champions League and maybe even the Europa League.

May 10, 2023 (change May 10, 2023 | 5:54 pm)

