Juve, Coni ruling on capital gains: the 15 points in the standings are back

The Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport has referred the decision to the Federal Court of Appeal which, with a different composition than the one that decided the maxi penalty, will re-determine the penalty

All to be redone. The Juve-Capital Capitals affair takes a step back and returns to the box already occupied by the Federal Court of Appeal. The Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport at Coni returns the 15 points to the Juventus club which climbs the standings to third place, two lengths from Lazio, in the very full Champions area. But the match is far from over, now it will be the second degree body of football justice, with a different composition than the one that decided the maxi penalty, to re-determine the sanction on the basis of the observations of the last degree of legitimacy, filling that “lack of reasons” in which the Attorney General Ugo Taucer also spoke at the hearing, especially with respect to the famous article 4, the one on lack of loyalty, the heart of the sentence. In purely theoretical terms it is possible that the Court will even confirm the 15 points, with realism it can be said that there will be a reduction, the problem now is to understand how to quantify it. Among the many things heard in recent days, there is also the possibility that it will return to the level initially requested by the federal prosecutor: the 9 points which the appeal judges then brought to 15. The device states that the prosecutor “refers to the Federal Court of Appeal so that, in a different composition, it renews its assessment, in particular, with regard to the determination of the causal contribution of the individual directors, providing adequate reasons and drawing any consequences also with regard to the sanction imposed against the company Juventus FCSpA See also Tuchel: The VAR line for Lukaku's goal is a bit strange, I am responsible for my substitution decision – yqqlm

WHAT A TRAFFIC — The story threatens to get longer. From today, the College of Guarantee for Sport has 30 days to publish the reasons, it is probable that the judges of the United Sections may need even less time, but in any case at least 2-3 weeks can be assumed. Only then will the Court of Appeal be able to fix the new hearing, which could in any case be challenged again for “violations of law” inevitably eating up more calendar space and bringing the epilogue very close, if not even beyond, the frontier of the end of the season agonistic, which falls on June 30th. A good puzzle, also because the question of times is also intertwined with that concerning afflictiveness. To be a sanction, it must have an effect, that is, take something away from the club that is being punished. Not surprisingly, the prosecutor Chinè had asked in the last appeal process that the penalty should bring Juve behind, Roma, then fourth, taking away the Champions League. In the event of a penalty, the discussion would remain on the table. But if the first-second-last degree path ends after June 30, at that point the sentence could be served next season.

THE PARALLEL STORY — All this game of variables also crosses the other possible sporting trial, the one on salaries and illicit relationships with agents. For now we are at the end of the investigations, on April 27 the time will expire for the delivery of the defensive briefs of Juve and its managers and potential former managers accused. Then the prosecutor will have to evaluate the situation and choose between filing and indictment. The two events could therefore move in parallel conditioning each other in some way. In short, a story that just does not want to end. See also Champions: Real Madrid-Chelsea 2-0 - Calcio

April 20, 2023 (change April 20, 2023 | 6:34 pm)

