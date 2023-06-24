Juve, Conte is the favorite if Allegri says yes to the Arabs. Tudor is the second choice | First page

As we reported to you in the early afternoon, from Saudi Arabia they relaunch: Massimiliano Allegri would be ready to say yes to petrodollars. Launching the bomb is the portal Sport360Saudiaccording to which the Juventus coach would even be one step away from Al-Hilal, the wealthy sheikhs’ club to which he has been associated for several days now, complete with a meeting in Monte Carlo. This item is added to the rumors of recent days, inherent in that case to Italian sources.

THE SITUATION – To date a calciomercato.com Allegri still intends to stay at Juventusto which he is linked by a contract until June 30, 2025 at seven million per season plus bonuses, as well as the will of the Juventus club to continue is unchanged with the coach from Livorno, if only for budgetary reasons. Allegri is constantly working with the management to plan the market and build a team “in his image and likeness”, and the staff also seems destined to have his “imprint”, with the now imminent arrival in Turin of Francesco Magnanelli.

THE SCENARIO: IF MAX ACCEPTS JUVE ABOUT CONTE OR TUDOR – Given these premises, it is also necessary to take note of the rumors that Allegri is saying goodbye to Juveforeshadowing what could be the scenarios for the black and white bench at that point. In fact, the market has accustomed us to sudden changes of course, and the massive entry of Arab money has only accelerated this trend, and therefore twists and turns cannot be ruled out a priori, of any kind, as the Tonali case shows. From what we learn, in the event that Allegri informs Juve of his willingness to accept the Arab offer, or in the (less probable) case in which it is John Elkann in person to give the Livorno coach the green light, there would be two coaches in contention to succeed him.

In pole position would be Antonio Conte, eager to coach in Turin or Milanto stay close to family, e now devoid of the veto placed by former president Andrea Agnelli on his return, after the traumatic goodbye of the summer of 2014. Secondly, the profile of Igor Tudo stands outr, another former Juventus player, both as a player and as a coach (as Andrea Pirlo’s deputy), and who has already freed himself from Marseille. Two different profiles, by experience and palmares, but both ready to take on Allegri’s legacyengaged in these hours to meditate in front of a mountain of money that is getting higher and higher.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

