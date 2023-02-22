Mohamed Amine Ihatta’s he returned to training in Turin. The Dutch born in 2002 has been publishing stories with motivational phrases for a few days while he is training in Vinovo. He is owned by Juventus despite the fact that in recent years he has been talked about more for the off-field events than for what has been done on the pitch. In Italy he arrived with very high expectations, but from the loan to Samdporia the attacking midfielder, never made his debut in A league and returned to Holland due to family problems. Rumors of depression after his father’s death seem to have led him into a tunnel from which he has struggled to get out. The return to the field with the youth teams of Ajax after a year and then back to Italy, but its story, however, started from Psv .

Ihattaren, PSV and the list of the best U21s

Untapped talent. Ihatta’s he has been lost in recent years, after being considered by many to be one of the best young players in Europe. Precisely UEFA at the time of PSV had included him in this list with the top young players at European level. Dynamic attacking midfielder, endowed with good dribbling skills, speed and technique, so much so that he is worth the comparison with Afellayhis teammate in red and white. Van Bommel he made his debut even before he could set foot in formation B. A confirmation of what has been said and thought by insiders regarding the class of 2002.

Talent and goals, especially the early ones, given that at Psv Ihattaren also holds the record for youngest goalscorer in European competitions exceeding a certain Ronaldo. Numbers that have projected him into the football of the greats very early and with a lot of pressure on him. The same ones that didn’t help him when he passed through Italy, also because of the family problems he had. Now the return to Italy, to the headquarters of Juventusto train and try to overcome this delicate and difficult moment.