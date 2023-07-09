Juve does not disturb Lukaku: Big Rom cuts his salary, Inter wants to close

INTER

For the Belgian, there are no other hypotheses other than the Nerazzurri

Rumors first Milanthen those on Juve: rumors that they don’t scare Interdiversionary maneuvers that do not touch and move the iron will of Luke. The only real polls arrived at Chelsea for Big Rom it was those from Arabia: the London club listened to the offers ofAl Hilal, the Belgian centre-forward closed the door. Better yet, he sealed it. The only solution he takes into consideration is the Nerazzurri one: he doesn’t have the slightest desire to return to London, he still continues to hope and believe he can join Inter already for the meeting on 13 Julyif not in any case as soon as possible.

It is true that the gap between the two clubs is still quite wide. Inter have made it known that they want to proceed with a definitive purchase,

Luke he has put a lot of his effort into facilitating the work of Marotta and Ausilio and has also shown himself willing to reduce his salary,

back to 7.5 million of the Conte era. Romelu has a contract with Chelsea that expires in 2026. Inter are considering offering him a four-year deal, until

2027 in order to be able to spread the engagement over several years. The cost of the transfer is the crux to solve: Chelsea remain on a figure of 45 million, the Nerazzurri have gone as high as 35 (5 for a onerous loan and 30 for a mandatory buy-out. In short, there is still a good amount of money: the task of the lawyer Ledure, a trusted man of Big Rom, work to bring the positions closer. In Viale della Liberazione there is confidence that this can happen in a short time. It is certainly not the alleged moves by Juve that are frightening.