Juve hard at work at the Continassa to prepare for the next friendlies and, above all, the return to the field in the league on 4 January in Cremona against the Grigiorossi from Cremona. Absent the internationals, all other players had a double workout at the Training Center under the watchful eye of Max Allegri.

Juve: morning on ball possession and shots on goal In the morning, Locatelli and companions he worked on the pitch, first with a bull in a group, then with exercises on ball possession and then moving on to developing actions and finishing on goal. Conclusion with the classic training match.

In the afternoon, however, team up in the gym to work on strength. Tomorrow morning training is scheduled. The bianconeri today received a welcome visit from the ex, Giorgio Chielliniwho spoke with his former teammates and with the coach.