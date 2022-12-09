Home Health Juve, double training between the pitch and the gym
Health

Juve, double training between the pitch and the gym

by admin
Juve, double training between the pitch and the gym

Juve hard at work at the Continassa to prepare for the next friendlies and, above all, the return to the field in the league on 4 January in Cremona against the Grigiorossi from Cremona. Absent the internationals, all other players had a double workout at the Training Center under the watchful eye of Max Allegri.

Juve: morning on ball possession and shots on goal

In the morning, Locatelli and companions he worked on the pitch, first with a bull in a group, then with exercises on ball possession and then moving on to developing actions and finishing on goal. Conclusion with the classic training match.

Watch the video

Juventus case, Codacons intervenes

In the afternoon, however, team up in the gym to work on strength. Tomorrow morning training is scheduled. The bianconeri today received a welcome visit from the ex, Giorgio Chielliniwho spoke with his former teammates and with the coach.

Serie A is back in exactly one month: retreats and friendlies of the big names

Look at the gallery

Serie A is back in exactly one month: retreats and friendlies of the big names

See also  Masks, how to recognize quality ones

You may also like

943,000 Italians in bed in the last week...

Villa Gordiani, an ancient Roman capital was found...

Influenza, Iss: 943 thousand affected in the last...

Covid, Bassetti: “If the rules don’t change, the...

Breast cancer, two new drugs to overcome resistance

Flu smarties, they have symptoms but to be...

Use: ok to Omicron 4 and 5 bivalent...

Anti-flu, Saturday free access to the vaccination center...

Herbal teas and infusions make us feel better...

symptoms and causes of bladder cancer – breaking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy