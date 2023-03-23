The testimony in the Prosecutor’s Office of the Argentine’s lawyer, who quantifies the economic difference between the renewal agreed in Turin and the contract then signed in Rome: in the request also the months’ salaries not yet received of the second salary maneuver

Dybala and Juve split in the summer, but the story drags on off the pitch. At least according to what emerges from the testimony of the lawyer Luca Ferrari, the Romanist’s lawyer, heard last February 28 by the Turin prosecutor’s office in the context of the Prisma investigation, the investigation into the accounts of the black and white club for which the indictment for Juve and for 12 suspects (from former president Agnelli to deputy Nedved, from Arrivabene to Paratici). The accusations made by the magistrates range from false corporate communications to obstruction of supervision, from insider trading to false invoices. The approach of the preliminary hearing – Monday in front of the investigating judge Marco Picco – is marked by continuous news.

Dybala case — Here is part of the content of the hearing of Dybala’s lawyer, reported in the supplementary documents filed on Tuesday. “Juventus has failed in an agreement that has already been conclusively negotiated, the signing was just a formality,” Ferrari claims at one point. And the non-renewal with Juve, according to what emerges from an email acquired in the records, cost Dybala a total of 49 million and 497 thousand euros. A question of length (5 years for the draft agreement with the Bianconeri and 3 years for the one signed with Roma), but also for amounts. “Equal to the difference between the fixed salary envisaged on the basis of the renewal (total gross 69,652,000 euros) and that envisaged in the performance contract just concluded with Roma (total gross 20,155,000 euros”. For all these reasons – and for the month of the second salary maneuver, about 3 million – Ferrari does not rule out actions against the club.Between one and the other, the request would be 4-5 million euros. See also Pogba: At Manchester United I suffered from injuries and mental problems, now you will see a different me – yqqlm

Dybala would like to avoid going that far. “Actually – explains Ferrari, who has already been exempted from professional secrecy by the player – it wasn’t Paulo who requested the compensation in the first instance, but rather his entourage. But I agreed”. For Ferrari, Juve and the player in 2021 had “an agreement on every essential element”. From the duration (5 seasons) to the consideration (“fixed remuneration of 9.2 million euros, equal to 17.413 million gross”) up to the bonuses: “variable remuneration of 9 bonuses equal to a maximum of 4.9 million euros”. So until the change of Juve. “Which in January decides to focus on Vlahovic and the two operations, in my opinion, were alternative and incompatible”. Result? “I believe – explains Ferrari – that I will try both ways, to act both on the basis of the non-renewal and on the basis of the protection agreements signed with the second salary maneuver”. The approximately 3 million which, by agreement, Dybala should receive by April.

