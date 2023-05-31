Juve-FIGC Prosecutor’s Office, the plea deal is surprising for three reasons. But it’s not over in Europe yet | Market

Although it was evoked by us and foreseen by all, the plea agreement between Juventus and the Federal Prosecutor’s Office of the Football Federation is surprising for at least three reasons.

The first, an absolutely light fine (718,340 euros) was imposed on the company.

The second, no other points have been deducted from the current standings.

The third, and most important, exists a disproportion between the penalty (minus 10) imposed for capital gains and today’s sentence (the salary case was much more serious).

However, the sentence that explains everything is the following: the Juventus company undertakes to waive any type of appeal. Including, of course, that at the Tar, following the College of Guarantee at the Coni.

In short, in this negotiation with the Football FederationJuventus must have also put the smoking gun on the table. If you condemn us – the meaning of the speech -, we’ll blow the bank well knowing that the Tar, 90 percent, would prove us right.

Another element of surprise were the words of the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina. It is very probable that the number 1 of the Federation meant that the most beautiful result of Italian football was not the outcome of the Juventus plea deal, but having rediscovered a moment of serenity. All in compliance with the rules”. However, partly because his sentence was taken out of context, partly because Gravina communicated too hastily, but it seems that the plea agreement is a nice and good favor done to Juve.

However it went, the suspicion of being faced with a political judgment existed both in the case of an accepted plea bargain and an explicit conviction. If we are sincere to the end, and remove the veil of hypocrisy that also permeates the world of football, we cannot help but remember that Serie A and, more generally, our football product would have been greatly depreciated without the presence of Juventus which, as everyone knows, in addition to being the most successful team in Italy, it is also the one with the largest number of fans.

Could the League first and then the Federcalcio have hoped that Juve would end up in Serie B for an administrative, not a sporting offence? Could broadcasters interested in buying and selling matches in our league lower their prices because Juve didn’t participate?

Clear, therefore, that everything had a weight: from the club’s potential threat to undertake the long and crippling theory of appeals, to the need for television rightsthe. Of course, it is highly anomalous that a process that could have lasted for months ends in less than half a day and, substantially, with the least possible sentence. But, as we anticipated again this morning, the defense worked methodically, with arguments and sagacity.

Liquidated, not without hearty controversy (the Torquemadas of the exemplary punishment are dejected and disconcerted), the Italian question opens up to the European side. Even more than in the previous cases, diplomacy will serve more than jurisprudence. Even because the president of UEFA, Ceferin, can obtain revenge from a second and highly probable conviction of Andrea Agnelli, the only one to have renounced the plea deal. If one year has to be excluded, due to lack of fair play, Juve prefer it to be the one coming. At most, it would start from the Europa Leaguegiving up the Conference wouldn’t hurt so much and playing only in Italy implies lowering costs and salaries. Exactly what the new leadership wants.