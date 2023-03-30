Home Health Juve, Gatti: “I don’t become a champion for two good matches… Idols? Taarabt and Nainggolan”
Juve, Gatti: “I don’t become a champion for two good matches… Idols? Taarabt and Nainggolan”

“Two good games don’t make me a phenomenon, just as two negative ones don’t make me a pitcher”. Federico Gatti keep your feet on the ground. Back protagonist with the shirt of Juventus between Freiburg and Inter, the central defender was interviewed today by La Stampa: “Have I been afraid of not being up to it? There have been difficult moments and I know he will face more. I worked hard and waited for a chance”.

How many Cats are there in the lower categories?
“Mine is a unique story. There are many strong players, but that’s not enough. You need to have something more inside, as well as a lot of luck. I was in the right place at the right time and I met people who believed in me “.

Were all child idols defenders?“No, on the contrary. I liked Taarabt and Nainggolan, I’ve always liked players with malice and character, like Gattuso”.

