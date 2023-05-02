Home » Juve-Lecce, the probable formation: Vlahovic-Di Maria from 1′. Here is Kean
Health

Juve-Lecce, the probable formation: Vlahovic-Di Maria from 1′. Here is Kean

by admin
Juve-Lecce, the probable formation: Vlahovic-Di Maria from 1′. Here is Kean

Compared to the last outing with Bologna, the Serbian and the Argentine are ready to come back from the start. Bonucci and Paredes towards a starting shirt

For the first time this season Juventus will be fully booked for one match. Against Lecce, Kean (for the bench) and Di Maria will be available again, ready to support Vlahovic in attack. The bianconeri are recovering from a bad April (three defeats and a draw in the last four games) and cannot afford to lose any more points along the way: there is a need to shorten the 73 points indicated by Allegri as the minimum quota for accessing the next Champions League .

POSSIBLE CHOICES

The “novelty” behind it concerns Bonucci, towards a starting shirt to hold up the defensive wall (to protect Szczesny) together with Bremer and Danilo. Turnover in midfield, with the control room entrusted to Paredes, Fagioli and Miretti as midfielders. Rest for Rabiot but not for Kostic, who should start from the beginning (Iling ready for the relay) opposite De Sciglio. Milik and Cuadrado ready to take over from the bench, Kean available for a segment.

May 2, 2023 (change May 2, 2023 | 8:56 pm)

© breaking latest news

See also  Stability pact, goodbye to promises on pensions and taxation. Reforms only with cuts

You may also like

Where to plant strawberries Clever & compact gardening!

“Lite with Ilary Blasi and goodbye Isola? Here’s...

Health in the gym: the conference

EUROPE’S DOORS OPEN WIDE TO THE VOLPI ROSSE...

crime hypothesis of ‘ndrangheta- breaking latest news

Bean curry with black cabbage | News.at

(Video) Emilia Romagna, Massa Lombarda ends up under...

Covid, even in Sicily the masks remain in...

Pain relief through osteopathic treatment

Gozzoli murder, a suspect arrested in Romania. There...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy