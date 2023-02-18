Angel Di Maria’s future continues to be cloudy. The current Juventus player’s contract is about to expire next June and, as things stand today, there have still been no possible contacts for the renewal of his contract – also thanks to the off-pitch events involving the Juventus environment -. To ESPN Argentinail Video he wanted to speak like this: “I have no preferences for my future. I am happy here. The club has had several problems lately and there’s not much talk about the renewal. I haven’t spoken to Juve or any other club. I try to think only about playing and demonstrating my value in every game, then we’ll see what happens.”

On a possible return to Rosario Central, he added: “I heard them and I didn’t like them. There’s no need to say these things right now, because they delude people. I decide when it’s time, my decision to return to Central I will make. No one has to offer me anything, it’s my decision.”

The physical problems with Nantes and the future in the national team: “I had some cramps but then they went away, Allegri asked me how I was and I told him to wait, but then he replaced me. Today I spoke to the coach and he told me that he wanted to avoid hurting me, there’s the second leg which is important. I can understand that.”

Di Maria then focused on the upcoming World Cup and on his and Messi’s presence at the event: “I do not know. I think I’ll be in the next Copa America, I’ll do everything I can, but I’d like to be there. It is essential that I continue to play in Europe to be there, otherwise Scaloni won’t consider me: you have to be 100%. Leo must be at the next World Cup, yes or yes. It’s Leo. Seven Ballons d’Or, Champions League, he won everything with Barcelona. He’s the best in history. It would have been very nice if Maradona could have seen Leo world champion. Leo lifted the cup and for Diego to be there, it would have been wonderful.”

And on the World Cup final in Qatar against France, he concluded like this: “I couldn’t believe we were going through all this, after a spectacular first half. It seemed fake. Everything that happened in that final was incredible. Going to penalties and winning thanks to luck. Montiel took 16 penalties in his career and he scored 16, but if he doesn’t score that day, what are you going to do? It’s luck.”

