Juve, Max Allegri on Lukaku: “In the face of indispensable economic offers, I adapt”

The coach and the hypothesis of an exchange with Vlahovic at Chelsea: “Faced with indispensable offers for economic and financial needs, they will be evaluated. And I will adapt as I always have…”

From our correspondent Fabiana Della Valle

August 1 – orlando (USA)

“Lukaku? I’m happy with the squad I have available, but in the face of offers that cannot be renounced due to economic and financial needs, they will be evaluated. And I will comply as I have always done”. Massimiliano Allegri speaks from the Camping World Stadium on the eve of the match against Real Madrid and dribbles the inevitable market demand on the catchphrase of the moment, the Lukaku-Vlahovic exchange.

VLAHOVIC YES, POGBA NO

—

As per practice, the coach does not say too much but does not even close the door to the sale of the Serbian forward, who could take the field for the first time in the last American test: “Vlahovic trained with the whole team both yesterday and It will be available today and tomorrow. I would be happy and happy to be able to field him for a piece of the match ”. Nothing to do instead for Pogba, who is also in doubt for the first championship: “At the moment I don’t know when he will be able to return, he has only had one training session with the team, not all but a part. Let’s hope that from August 7th he will be able to raise the pace, but for the first championship it will be very difficult. We are all counting on being able to get him back as soon as possible.”

PINK TO REDUCE

—

The match with Real Madrid will close the tour in the USA and then it will also be an opportunity to compete in the European arena, something that Juve will not be able to do next season, having been excluded from the Conference. “We are very happy to be here, to play this match against the most prestigious club in the world. Tomorrow will be a great test for us in view of the new season. Facing Real is a great opportunity. I have been coming to America for many years between Juve and Milan to play these great matches, which are used for entertainment and to prepare for the season. As for the exclusion from the cups, we have finally closed this chapter that we have been carrying around for a year. Now we will evaluate the number of players in the squad since we have only one competition, but there is time until the transfer market closes”.

RABIOT AND BEANS ALMOST READY

—

Allegri will insist on the 3-5-2, with Chiesa and Milik probable attacking pair. “We will continue with the same game system, we need to improve our athletic condition from now until the last friendly against Atalanta, to be ready for the start of the championship. We went through some difficult moments, but the boys were very good, in the difficulties the group compacted, now we have to be good at turning difficulties into opportunities”. Finally the midfield, where Juve is in an emergency without Pogba, Fagioli, Rovella and Rabiot, and Morata: “I’m not worried, because Fagioli and Rabiot are working in Turin and are almost ready. We have changed little and this is an advantage. I’m very close to Morata, but right now Juve have a competitive squad, we have 4 forwards”.

Play Fantacampionato, the Gazzetta’s official fantasy competition to win over 2,000 prizes and €300,000 in prize money! Challenge the best fantasy coaches in Italy. To sign up CLICK HERE

August 1, 2023 (change August 1, 2023 | 23:56)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

