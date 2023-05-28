Home » Juve-Milan, Allegri’s squad: there is no Vlahovic
Health

Juve-Milan, Allegri’s squad: there is no Vlahovic

by admin
Juve-Milan, Allegri’s squad: there is no Vlahovic

The editorial staff Sunday 28 May 2023, 1.36pm

The Juventus face the Milan all’Allianz Stadium in the big match of the penultimate day of A league. The bianconeri want to send an important signal to win a place in Europa after the bad defeat of Empoli and to do so they will have to impose themselves against the team of Pegs, currently fourth in the standings. In case of success against the Rossoneri the Old lady could still hope for a sensational qualification in Champions League, despite the 10 penalty points. The importance of the challenge was also underlined in the conference by Allegri, who in the end will be able to count on Alex Sandro but not up Vlahovic.

Juventus, the squad list against Milan

GOALKEEPERS: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio.

DEFENDERS: Bremer, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Gatti, Bonucci, Rugani, Barbieri.

MIDDLEFIELDS: Locatelli, Cuadrado, Kostic, Miretti, Rabiot, Paredes, Sersanti.

FORWARDERS: Chiesa, Milik, Kean, Di Maria, Iling Junior.

See also  Apple Design Award 2022, two Italian “rebel girls” among the winners

You may also like

New repellent against mosquito bites: the study

Pedicure for the summer: simple home remedy makes...

Hyaluronic acid, not just an excellent beauty ally:...

Menopause with hormone therapy from a scientific perspective

Healthcare, among the 9 worst hospitals 4 are...

LIVE F1, GP Monaco 2023 LIVE: Verstappen remains...

You can do it with these home remedies

LIVE GP Montecarlo, hunt for super Verstappen –

7 tips to lose weight: discover the secrets...

Gastroesophageal reflux and peptic ulcer: differences and therapies

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy