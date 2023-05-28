Juve-Milan, Allegri’s squad: there is no Vlahovic

The Juventus face the Milan all’Allianz Stadium in the big match of the penultimate day of A league. The bianconeri want to send an important signal to win a place in Europa after the bad defeat of Empoli and to do so they will have to impose themselves against the team of Pegs, currently fourth in the standings. In case of success against the Rossoneri the Old lady could still hope for a sensational qualification in Champions League, despite the 10 penalty points. The importance of the challenge was also underlined in the conference by Allegri, who in the end will be able to count on Alex Sandro but not up Vlahovic.

Juventus, the squad list against Milan

GOALKEEPERS: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio.

DEFENDERS: Bremer, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Gatti, Bonucci, Rugani, Barbieri.

MIDDLEFIELDS: Locatelli, Cuadrado, Kostic, Miretti, Rabiot, Paredes, Sersanti.

FORWARDERS: Chiesa, Milik, Kean, Di Maria, Iling Junior.

