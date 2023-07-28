Juve-Milan of America: the probable formations of the friendly in the USA

Massimiliano Allegri will bet on the tested 3-5-2 while Stefano Pioli should bet again on the 4-3-3

Juventus and Milan will cross their US paths tomorrow morning at 4.30, Italian time, in the exclusive stars and stripes tour. Unlike the Rossoneri (defeated on their debut by Real Madrid), the Bianconeri have not yet made their debut on American soil due to the health problems that hit Barcelona on the eve of the match.

Timothy Weah in allenamento

AFP

Massimiliano Allegri waiting for Vlahovic, in attack he should focus on Kean and Chiesa, as well as Weah on the right wing, while Stefano Pioli will still use the 4-3-3 but will dust off both Giroud and Leao for his starting eleven, who together with Pulisic they will complete the offensive department.

USA derby

Speaking of Weah and Pulisic, it had never happened before, yet today it is a reality. The clash between Timothy Weah and Christian Pulisic is undoubtedly something historic. Both new acquisitions were born in the United States and represent important bets for the two Italian companies, also in terms of new markets.

For them it will be a Serie A starter, made even more important because it will be played at home. Weston McKennie will be keeping him company as an international with stars and stripes, returning to the Juventus parent company after his experience at Leeds.

The meeting, which will take place at Dignity Sport Park in Los Angeles, will also see two teams battle each other looking for revenge after a 2022-23 season in which they did not achieve great successes. Of the two, however, Milan is the team that will experiment the most, with three new signings starting as Loftus Cheek, Rejinders and Pulisic himself.

The usual faces will be at work for Juventus, except for the new signing Weah and the returns of Rovella and Cambiaso. An important challenge, beyond the coat of arms, to understand the effective potential of both squads before a season that will have to be absolutely redeeming.

Works in progress

Squads who will undergo inevitable changes later on, even if Milan are close to finishing the job with seven new players and a probable eighth on the way, Yunus Musah (also American). If a lot of work has been done on the signings, it is on the transfers that there is still work to be done: Origi, Ballo-Touré, Rebic and Lazetic are effectively out of the team and did not take part in the tour.

Juventus has yet to open the construction site. After the purchase of Timothy Weah there was in fact flat calm in Turin, also due to the arrival of Giuntoli who would have other ideas on the market front. The latest names, which could ignite another battle with Milan, are those of Alejo Veliz, fresh from the Under 20 World Cup with Argentina (3 goals) and Facundo Gonzalez, 20-year-old Uruguayan defender from Valencia. On the last one the bianconeri seem to have the advantage and could close soon. Franck Kessie is also on American soil, on tour with Barcelona. The bianconeri like him but they should first give away McKennie or Miretti (loan).

Probable lineups:

Juventus (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Weah, McKennie, Locatelli, Miretti, Cambiaso; Church, Kean. Merry Herds

Milan (4-3-3): Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez; Loftus Cheek, Krunic, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao. All. Pioli

