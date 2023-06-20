JUVE-MILIK, HERE WE GO: numbers and details of the second leg, celebrate with the goal | First page

All done for the return of Arkadiusz Milik to Juventus. The bianconeri finished with the Marseille to buy Polish a definitive title per 6 million euros plus one bonus. The negotiation ended positively: only a few details are missing regarding the payment methods to make the deal official. Furthermore, the Pole is busy and scored a goal in the national team against Moldova, Match valid for Euro 2024 qualifiers.

PAROLE – So be satisfied with the footballer e Allegri who had pushed so hard to get his striker back. The same Owned by he had exposed himself since the withdrawal of the Poland: “Juventus and Marseille are talking about it, my hope is that they can come to an agreement, I would be happy to stay in Turin. I’m fine and I know that Allegri wants me: my hope is that an agreement will be found soon “, these are his recent words.

FORMULA – The former Napoli had arrived in Turin on loan with the right to buy last summer. His was a good season, with a few physical problems too many to keep him in the pits. If at first the ransom seemed obvious, then there was one abrupt slowdown between April and the last few daysi, con Juve which has decided not to exercise the right of redemption in its possession for 7 million plus 2 in bonuses, payable in three years. A brake therefore, not a change of direction. The bianconeri, in fact, with the work of Giovanni Manna and Francis Calvothey reversed the deal, getting one discount. And now everything is done to bring the Pole back under the Mole.