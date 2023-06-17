Home » Juve, OFFICIAL greets Kulusevski: he is a permanent Tottenham player | First page
Health

Juve, OFFICIAL greets Kulusevski: he is a permanent Tottenham player | First page

by admin
Juve, OFFICIAL greets Kulusevski: he is a permanent Tottenham player | First page

Dejan Kulusevski is an outright footballer for Tottenham. The Swede therefore leaves the Juve and returns to London where he had played the last season and a half. This was communicated by the two companies for a deal that had already been given for a few hours. This is Juve’s message.

“Juventus Football Club SpA announces that Tottenham Hotspur FC has exercised the option right for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Dejan Kulusevski for a consideration equal to €30 million, payable in 6 financial years. This transaction generates a positive economic effect of approx €12.8 million”.

TOTTENHAM – Even the Spurs they made the purchase official with a post on social channels. The London company therefore brings home the class of 2000 outright paying 30 million euros after the 10 spent on the loan in January 2022. Kulusevski has signed a contract until 30 June 2028.

See also  Nintendo president refused to talk about Switch Pro!Accidentally revealed the "new machine" plan-Free News 3C Technology

You may also like

Firenze Rocks, The Who and the Orchestra del...

The invasion of the Mormon crickets: it’s an...

Stroke nose drops could revolutionize patient recovery

Florence, missing child: the former Astor hotel cleared

The popular burger sauce can be prepared so...

where he will start from in the Canadian...

Visible results in a week?

M5s in the square, Grillo’s show: ‘Make the...

This is how you refresh the guests

Sweat dermatitis, in summer it is very common:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy