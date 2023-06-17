Juve, OFFICIAL greets Kulusevski: he is a permanent Tottenham player | First page

Dejan Kulusevski is an outright footballer for Tottenham. The Swede therefore leaves the Juve and returns to London where he had played the last season and a half. This was communicated by the two companies for a deal that had already been given for a few hours. This is Juve’s message.

“Juventus Football Club SpA announces that Tottenham Hotspur FC has exercised the option right for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Dejan Kulusevski for a consideration equal to €30 million, payable in 6 financial years. This transaction generates a positive economic effect of approx €12.8 million”.

TOTTENHAM – Even the Spurs they made the purchase official with a post on social channels. The London company therefore brings home the class of 2000 outright paying 30 million euros after the 10 spent on the loan in January 2022. Kulusevski has signed a contract until 30 June 2028.