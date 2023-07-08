Juve prepares the surprise, Rovella the key

Fabrizio Patania Saturday 8 July 2023, 09:21

ROMA – Lotito holds firm, Giuntoli presses him, using dialogue and the Sarri key, on opposite sides and now dear enemies, sportingly speaking: on the table Milinkovicthe ace capable of shifting the balance of the championship, and the counterparts (Rovella and not Arthur plus Luca Pellegrini) to be added to the cash (to be established and collected in the future) to satisfy Lazio and satisfy their respective needs, everyone will be free to evaluate who earns if and when the operation is closed. With the start of the retreats and summer preparations it is time to get out of the ford, passing from talks to a real negotiation.

Lazio-Juve summit

If that happens, we’ll know soon. The trace, indeed the news, leads to the hypothesis of an encounter between Lazio and Juve in the pipeline on Monday. And if they don’t see each other, but only hear each other, it will still be a crucial day, perhaps a turning point. Expiring Milinkovic is a “corporate problem”, as underlined by Sarri, who also considers him a resource and would keep him in anticipation of the Champions League, provided he is motivated. His speech to Lotito was precise: let’s confirm the second-place group en bloc, add four starters (a centre-forward, a winger, a point guard, a left-back) and perhaps we can repeat ourselves, perhaps entering the Scudetto race even if not he will never admit it. Of course, being able to count on Sergej with a free head and ready to honor the contract until the last day: on the specific topic, Mau cultivates doubts, already expressed during the spring in the locker room. Milinkovic resented it, not even a little, raising the level of performance again in the last few days, in the midst of the Champions League sprint. Lotito is waiting for him in Rome, he wants to talk to us again, he will try a desperate maneuver to snatch a renewal that the player has never taken into consideration, perhaps taking him away from Kezman, the agent. A company bordering on the impossible: a salary of 5 million and a commission of 8 on signing would be needed.

Rovella

Yes, Arthur no. Failing to climb the contract mountain, Sarri would accept the sale of Milinkovic, as long as the operation allowed Lotito to collect money and adequate pawns would arrive for the Lazio project. For weeks we have read of Juventus’ determined will to hold back Rovella, returned from loan to Monza, as an alternative to Locatelli. There is. At the Under 21 European Championship he confirmed his value: dynamic play, complete midfielder. Juve, as we know, must lighten the wage bill and raise the budget, placing redundancies. He tried to repropose Arthur on Thursday afternoon, in the contacts with Lotito, immersed in a very long full immersion in Villa San Sebastiano. The Brazilian, who has returned from Liverpool, has a market in the Premier League. It is conceivable that Pastorello, his agent, spoke about it with Lazio. Sarri, for now, has not given in. He says no. He would prefer Rovella, to be coupled to Cataldi. For the role of director in the front row remains Torreira, asked to Galatasaray. Luca Pellegrini, in Formello from February to June, would fix the left wing. Mau had gone out of balance by promising confirmation to the player. Lotito insists on the loan formula, to be renewed for one year.

Lazio retreat

Lazio tries to up the ante, the Juve play low, Giuntoli can try to convince Sarri, Lotito remains in doubt: will I reinforce a competitor or will I go ahead by bringing the former 100 million to zero? The puzzle is complex and intersects with the will of Milinkovic, expected in Rome on Thursday the 13th for visits. Maybe he’s talking to Juve. There is no doubt that he had already made up his mind and asked the club to be released after eight years. Forty million the exit price. As happens in these cases, it’s still early to imagine him racing on Auronzo’s field with Sarri next weekend. Lotito is playing on several tables, keeps several leads open: at the beginning of the week, he will have to decide which one to take.

Lazio, here is the program of the summer retreat

