Start the longest game for the Juventusthe one off the field. In fact, the opening of the preliminary hearing of the Prisma investigation is scheduled for Monday morning (March 27) at the Court of Turin before the Gup Marco Picco, a fundamental point in the investigation into the Juventus club’s accounts. It is the metaphorical kick-off of the process of the ordinary trial of the Juventus management, while as regards the sports justice front, the Old lady awaits the April 19, when the hearing will be held at the Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport at Coni, which will express itself on the appeal of the bianconeri against the penalty of 15 points in the standings. At the end of March, moreover, the closure of the sports prosecutor’s file on the matter is also expected salary maneuveranother trend that concerns the Turin club.

WHAT YOU DECIDE ON – But what happens in the preliminary hearing? First of all, the Gup will have to decide on the indictment of 12 managers and directors of the Juventus club: among them the former president Andrea LambsDeputy Pavel Nedvedthe managing director Maurizio Arrive well and Fabio Paratici. Prosecutors Mario Bendoni and Marco Gianoglio, who conducted the investigation into Juve’s accounts, will support the accusations. Another aspect on which the Gup will be asked to rule, a question proposed by the defense of the suspects, is that linked to territorial jurisdiction: the eventual process will remain a Torino or will be moved to Milan or subordinate to Roma? On this issue, however, the decision could be postponed to Cassationa move that would considerably lengthen the investigation.

SCENARIOS – On Monday morning there will be civil action. Beyond Consob e Revenue Agencyidentified as offended persons, even some small Juventus shareholders: just under thirty shareholders will in fact ask through the Codacons to appear as a civil party at the preliminary hearing. A rich dish for Monday, which makes it conceivable that given the many topics on the table, March 27 can only mark the beginning of the preliminary hearing.