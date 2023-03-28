On the sidelines of the opening of the preliminary hearing at the Court of Turin, another sensational proposal arrives from the Codacons against the Juventus regarding the effects of the Prisma investigation: “We are studying the opportunity to launch a collective civil action in favor of all those sportsmen who have made investments both on Sky or other platforms, rather than season tickets to the stadium, as they have seen start from the irregular execution because the acquisition campaign was not regular on the basis of incorrect balance sheets “, the words of the lawyer Bruno Barbieri.