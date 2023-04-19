Home » Juve ruling, the outcome of the appeal on -15 to the Guarantee College
Health

Juve ruling, the outcome of the appeal on -15 to the Guarantee College

by admin

When the -15 can be suspended or removed

L’annulment of the sentence can intervene if the panel declares unlawful revocationAnd. This can happen if Juve admits the appeal in which it is pointed out that, due to hierarchical superiority, the Coni codewhich admits revocation only for error of fact compared to that of the FIGC, who admits it due to the arrival of new elements. With regard to this, the Board may annul even if, by analyzing the elements brought by the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the application for admission, these are not considered new with respect to the process or a weight such as to justify the revocation of the sentence.

The Panel refers to the Federal Court of Appeals momentarily canceling o suspending the sentence if:

  1. recognizes that it is blame changed
  2. acknowledges that it was violated the right of defence
  3. believes that the -15 has not been sufficiently motivated
