TORINO – Despite the stop for the Nationalscontinues the Preparation for the players of the Juve who have not been called by their respective selections. So the work continues a Vinovo by and bianconeri remained in Turin, to better prepare for the races after the break. Session of the coach Massimiliano Allegri focused on strength and the gym, after a day dedicated to athletics. The bianconeri are now preparing for a training session, again in Vinovo, together with the guys from the Next Gen.