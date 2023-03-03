There is also the violation of due process among the cornerstones of the 99-page document presented by Juventus to the Guarantee College against the -15 penalty: here are some excerpts

“Unfounded and clearly unrelated to the charges” of the capital gains trial: this is the assessment that Juventus makes of the accusation of “altering the sporting result” at the basis of the sentence to 15 penalty points decided by the Federal Court of Appeal. It is one of the fundamental points of the appeal to the Coni Guarantee Board presented by the club, of which Ansa reports some excerpts.

The arguments — Among the other elements that emerge from the 99 pages of the appeal, the fact that the sentence is linked to an “infraction that has never been contested”, says Juve, which considers it unfounded because “the capital gains from so-called cross transactions lead to a benefit of a merely financial but do not produce any liquidity, which can be used for example in a shopping campaign”.

The indictment — One of the key points of the appeal concerns the conviction for something of which Juventus had not been accused: “The federal court of appeal used probative elements from the criminal investigation to actually create a new illegal act against the defendants”, it is the excerpt from the appeal reported by Ansa. These new allegations, according to the defense, would have violated the principle of due process and the right of defense. The charges unrelated to the referral, according to the club, are the “hidden” invoice at Olympique Marseille and the Arthur-Pjanic exchange with Barcelona. See also Strong break!Boasting Lingbo's slight step to stun opponents to send Juventus first win in four rounds_Drado

March 3, 2023

