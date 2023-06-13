Juve, the most difficult market ever has begun. Allegri-Manna summit: from Rabiot to Frattesi, from Milik to Vlahovic | First page

It will be the most difficult market in recent history, perhaps ever, for Juve. And Giovanni Manna is taking care of it at the forefront, the real and operational sports director waiting for Cristiano Giuntoli to arrive from Naples (sooner or later), at this point joining the Juventus working group. It will be the most difficult market, with many knots to solve at every level, starting with the internal ones. This, too, was discussed during the working lunch held in Milan today, Tuesday, between Manna himself and Max Merry. That as said and reiterated both by the club (now by Francesco Calvo, now by Maurizio Scanavino) and by the coach himself, remains in his place. The advances thought in Saudi Arabia were rejected to the sender (read Who), the PSG hypothesis is still only in the background, there are no changes of course in sight on the John front Elkannthe only one that could make a further clean break with the present. So we plan, we discuss, with Allegri’s fixed point on the bench. And the awareness of having a goal that you want to have to achieve: closing the market with a big + sign, from 100-120 million, those that Juve will in fact have to give up in the absence of the Champions League between direct and indirect collections. The shopping campaign will therefore be a consequence of who will leave, between announced farewells (By Maria and Paredes), others still to be defined (Alex Sandro)others still pending (Rabiot, Milik, Cuadrado) and those all to be programmed. This last item obviously concerns redundancies returning from loans (Tottenham and Lazio want the discount for Kulusevski e Pellegrinisolutions are sought elsewhere Arthur, McKennie, Zakaria) but also big like Vlahovic, the highlight with the auction base set at 80 million with Bayern Munich in pole position in front of the rich Premier League such as Chelsea, United, Arsenal. But no one is non-transferable, neither are the heavily paid senators (see Szczesny), the young talents that we try to lock down are not (see Shake). And it’s just the beginning, because the transfer market will go through different phases, after the first weeks of summer preparations the confirmations of the young players deemed ready will be evaluated, for example Cambiaso and Rovella are back, but above all Pogba’s conditions: if too many doubts remain on Octopus, a thick graft will be needed. THE FIRST STEPS – There will be more time for all of this. Meanwhile, there are three highly topical items on the agenda, which were also discussed during this lunch. An answer is expected from Rabiot, Juve have made their move with a proposal for a short (one year plus one) or very short (only one year) extension at the maximum salary conditions available to him, the French midfielder is thinking about it despite United (but also Bayern and Newcastle) increasing the forcing with his mother Veronica. Without Rabiot? Full speed ahead for Frattesi. There is also the renewal of Cuadrado on the platewith the Colombian called to reflect on another year at just over half of his current salary. And then the Milik track can be reopened precisely at the request of Allegri who would like to retain the Pole: Marseille have refused Juve’s request for a discount, a whole new negotiation can now begin, even long considering how the decision has come from Continassa not to exercise the right to buy out for 7 million plus 2 of bonuses. Add: Meanwhile, among the alternatives to Polish, a surprising name appears, that of Georgian Don’t miss it from Metz, 23 goals in Ligue2. There is so much to do, even too much: Juve’s most difficult market has just begun.