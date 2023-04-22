Home » Juve, the possible timing of the sentence and the repercussions on salaries
Juve, the possible timing of the sentence and the repercussions on salaries

by admin
Juve, the possible timing of the sentence and the repercussions on salaries

Fabio Riva Saturday 22 April 2023, 08:15

It’s time to clarify. A little bit’. And to try to dissolve – competently and with the Code of sports justice in hand – some knots, some doubts, even some misunderstandings that the device of the Sports Guarantee College may have inevitably aroused, even more so in non-experts. Knots, doubts, misunderstandings that we face together with Antonio Rinaudo, vice president of section (Tesseramenti) of the federal court of the FIGC. In addition to being a former prosecutor of the Turin prosecutor’s office.

Juve, the device of the Guarantee College

First of all an interpretation of the device. «Obviously the fact that Juventus’ appeal was “accepted it does not mean that the 15 points have been returned definitively. Between 20 or 30 days, or in any case when there is a new judgment before the joint sections of the Court of Appeal, a new sanction will be issued with a quantification of “X” points. Having rejected the appeals to Agnelli, Paratici, Cherubini, Arrivabene means – by the College – having rejected the appeals of the “thinking head” of Juventus, therefore author of what according to the federal and ordinary prosecutors were unlawful conduct. The process now reopens in different terms than before. Until now there had been discussions about the rescission judgment, the contestation of violation of article 4… But now all these steps have been passed. The Board said that the approach was correct and we will have to start again from here».

