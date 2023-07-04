Juve transfer market, the plan to keep Chiesa and Vlahovic

Sergio Baldini Tuesday 4 July 2023, 07:30

Reading about how Cristiano Giuntoli will be among the first tasks to which Cristiano Giuntoli will be dedicated remove the rust from the relationship between Massimiliano Allegri and Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa, one might also wonder why not dedicate oneself only to the one of the two who will remain in black and white. First, because there are no certainties in this regard, since Juventus could only sell them for very, very important offers and it is not possible to predict if and for whom they will arrive. But above all, why the Juventus club could also keep both.

Chiesa and Vlahovic: two conditions for staying at Juve

There are two preconditions to succeed: one is to ensure that Chiesa and Vlahovic are happy to stay. The other is to make its permanence possible economically: and the only way to do it is to cash in enough from other sales and save enough on other engagements. Savings that began with the farewells of Cuadrado, Di Maria and Paredes, which reduced total wages by around 36 million gross, while the transfer to Tottenham of Kulusevski he brought 30 to the cashier. To think about keeping Vlahovic and Chiesa though more supplies are neededable to generate capital gains, and to further reduce the cost of engagements.

Transfer market, the clubs that have collected the most so far: the standings

Subscribe to Tuttosport

The digital edition of the newspaper, always with you

Wherever you are, all the information on: matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, sections, rankings, scores, formations, previews.

Always with you, as you want

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

