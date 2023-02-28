21:01

16′ – Cuadrado draws the derby!

Comes the equal of Juventus! Cross in Kostic from the left, with the ball coming to Square: the Colombian kicks with first intention and bags the ball behind Milinkovic Savic

20:59

13′ – Di Maria warms up his left foot

He tries Of Maria with a left foot from distance: cornering ball

20:55

9′ – Kostic-Singo contact, it’s not a penalty

Contact between Kostic e Singo in the grenade area, Chiffi indicates the center of the area and Juventus thinks about penaltybut the referee awards the goal clearance

20:48

2′ – Turin ahead!

Resounding, Turin takes the lead: following a corner kick, the ball reaches singo who tries his head, but there is on the trajectory Karamoh who on the edge of the offside bags

20:46

1′ – Juve-Turin begins

Juve-Turin kicks off: the derby begins!

20:42

Juventus and Turin on the pitch!

On the pitch dell’Allianz Stadium Juventus and Turin enter to give life to the Mole derby

20:35

It is the derby n.156 between Juve and Turin in Serie A

Tonight is the Mole derby number 156 in Serie A: the bianconeri ahead in the balance sheet with 75 wins against 35 for the grenade – 45 draws complete the picture.

20:25

Torino have not won at Juventus since 1995

The last derby won by Turin at Juventus it dates back to the 1-2 of April 9, 1995 (Maltagliati’s own goal and Rizzitelli’s brace for Nedo Sonetti’s grenade against Marcello Lippi’s team); since then, in 16 challenges, 11 victories for the bianconeri and five draws.

20:15

Barrenechea, “historic” debut

According to Opta, Enzo Barrenechea is the 1st Juventus player to debut in Serie A starting a derby of Turin in the era of 3 points for a win (since 1994/95). In general, the last footballer to succeed had been Franco Semioli in 2001 with the grenade.

20:00

The fans’ derby: the provocation of the black and white ultras

A banner of the ultras appeared last night Juve addressed to supporters of the Torinowhich they decided to desert the Allianz away match. Read everything.

19:50

Juve, debut for Barrenechea

League debut for barrenecheafavorite midfielder a Paredes. The young black and white, born in 2001, plays permanently in the Next Gen. He represents the evening surprise in the formation chosen by Allegri.

19:40

Juve-Turin, the official formations

Juventus (3-5-1-1): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Barrenechea, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria; Vlahovic. All.: Allegri.

Torino (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Djdiji, Shuurs, Good morning; Singo, Linetty, Ilic, Rodriguez; Miranchuk, Karamoh; Sanabria. All.: Juric

19:30

The derby is played between Juventus and Turin

The anticipation for the derby between Juventus and Turin, scheduled at 20:45 for the 24th day of the Serie A championship. The Bianconeri are returning from qualification for the round of 16 of the Europa Leaguewhile in the league there are three consecutive victories obtained from Allegri’s troops. The coach has found Chiesa and Pogba who have been called up regularly. Torino, on the other hand, wants to trip up their “cousins” to try to overtake them in the standings.

Torino – Allianz Stadium