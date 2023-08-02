“Juve, Vlahovic is there, Pogba not yet. And on Lukaku…”

The coach from Orlando on the eve of the last US test, with Real: “Dusan is ready, I hope to let him play a part of the match. Paul needs time. Transfer market? We’re fine in attack, but if there are offers that cannot be renounced.. .”

ORLANDO – A few hours before the last match on American soil, the one against Real Madrid, Max Allegri presented the challenge from the Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Immediately live on the news: Vlahovic is Lukaku.

«Vlahovic trained with the whole team and should be available, I would be happy and happy to be able to field him at least for a piece of the game. However we will also have another training session a few hours before the match and we will see. Lukaku? On the market, I am very happy with the squad available, however, as director Giuntoli has already said, should essential offers arrive, also due to the needs of the club, we will have the duty to evaluate them. And I will comply, as I always have. After all, as I had already said, we will have to evaluate the squad given that we will only play in the championship and the Italian cup ».

