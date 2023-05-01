Juvenile And Tardive Acne: What Are The Triggers?

In both cases, never squeeze pimples thinking of solving the problem because, on the contrary, we make it worse. In doing so, the pimple becomes inflamed, becomes more persistent and will take longer to heal. Furthermore, for severe acne forms, there is a risk of the formation of small scars that remain on the skin.

“Juvenile acne affects about 80% of adolescents and begins with puberty, that is when the sebaceous glands begin to produce sebum”, explains Giuseppe Argenziano, Full Professor and Director of the Dermatological Clinic of the University of Campania ‘Luigi Vanvitelli ‘. “It typically affects girls first, especially 14 to 17 years old, and then boys (peak is 16 to 19 years old). Indeed, due to hormonal development, that is the age of oily skin, especially in the so-called T-zone of the face, i.e. the forehead, nose and chin. Right there, usually, the overproduction of sebum forms a fat plug in the hair follicle which, also due to the presence of bacteria, becomes inflamed and becomes a pimple”.

Five degrees of severity

To ascertain it, you can contact your family doctor who, through direct observation of the skin in the affected areas, will be able to identify the degree of severity of the lesions and possibly recommend a dermatological visit to plan a targeted therapy. There are five degrees of severity:

grade 1 (mild), the presence of pimples and blackheads with a few inflamed pimples that are pink in color (papules), or contain pus (pustules).

(mild), the presence of pimples and blackheads with a few inflamed pimples that are pink in color (papules), or contain pus (pustules). grade 2 (moderate), the presence of papules and pustules, especially in the face area.

(moderate), the presence of papules and pustules, especially in the face area. grade 3 (moderately severe), presence of a large number of papules and pustules and sporadic nodules affecting, in addition to the face, also the back and chest.

(moderately severe), presence of a large number of papules and pustules and sporadic nodules affecting, in addition to the face, also the back and chest. grade 4 (severe), presence of a large number of large, painful papules, pustules, and nodules under the skin.

From cream medicines to natural remedies

“The choice of treatment for acne depends on its severity,” continues Professor Argenziano. “There are cream drugs to be applied topically for the milder forms and systemic products for moderate and severe forms, which are divided into 3 categories: antibiotics, hormonal products (the contraceptive pill which reduces sebum production in girls) and ‘Isotretinoin (vitamin A derivative) which, by drastically reducing the production of sebum, manages to completely solve the problem. It is a drug that we use a lot for those forms of acne resistant to topical treatments and antibiotics. Don’ts: Never pop pimples thinking you’ll fix the problem because, on the contrary, we’ll make it worse. In doing so, the pimple becomes inflamed, becomes more persistent and will take longer to heal. Furthermore, for severe forms of acne, there is a risk of the formation of small scars that remain on the skin. Another cliché to debunk is the one about diet. In fact, it is thought that nutrition plays a large role in the onset and severity of acne. In reality, there is no strict correlation between the intake of a specific food and the appearance of single lesions, but it is true that an abuse of sweets and sugars leads to worsening of the pathology. Finally, exposure to the sun: if on the one hand it reduces the persistence of sebum and seems to improve the problem, on the other let’s not forget that the sun is comedogenic, that is, it causes comedones (blackheads) to form, which are the beginning of the problem. So be careful not to abuse it”.

When it appears after the age of 40

And then there is acne tardive which affects both sexes, but predominantly 25% of women between 35 and 50 years of age. “It is a specific characteristic of the aging process”, explains Dr. Dvora Ancona, specialized in aesthetic medicine for the care and well-being of the body without scalpels, “which occurs in relation to the thickening of the skin layer and the loss its elasticity and softness. This process, by obstructing the skin on the surface so that the sebum struggles to come out, favors the formation of comedones (blackheads) and sebaceous cysts on the surface. Here is what is meant by late acne, which occurs mainly on the chin, neck and/or back. The causes can be various: hormonal (in menopause the skin, aggravated by hormonal alterations, is drier), intake of some drugs (for example cortisone and anabolic steroids), high glycemic index, psychophysical stress (cortisol is one of the excess sebum), excessive exposure to the sun, genetic predisposition. It is important to follow a balanced diet (rich in Omega 3 and vitamins A and D), limit sugars and caffeine, play sports to try to relieve stress and have a good beauty routine, cleaning the skin with salicylic acid-based peels. In the case of professional peelings done in the studio, 1 session a month for 3-4 months is enough. The best solution for more persistent cysts is monopolar radiofrequency with a needle which, penetrating the hair follicle where the sebaceous gland produces sebum, destroys it with consequent blockage of excess sebum production”.

