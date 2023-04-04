1011190.

In the United States, juvenile-onset colorectal cancer (EOCRC) is projected to be the leading cause of death in people ages 20-49 by 2030. and middle-income countries. Patients with EOCRC are often diagnosed with more advanced stage disease, which could result from a lack of screening that detects early lesions, but this also raises the question of a more aggressive biology. The reasons and pathophysiology behind the ever-increasing incidence of EOCRC continue to remain unknown. To understand this ever-expanding problem requires a multidisciplinary path. Research has shown that patients with Lynch syndrome, characterized by an impaired DNA mismatch repair pathway, are the most common cause of an inherited predisposition to this type of cancer. However, the pathogenic germline variants seen in Lynch syndrome contribute only partially to the observed increase in EOCRC.

Polygenic risk scores (PRS) with environmental risk scores could help identify young people for tailored CRC screening. Nonetheless, large-scale genome-wide association studies (GWAS) with gene-environment interaction analyzes could better define the contribution of genetic factors to the early presentation of CRC. Furthermore, mutational signatures, i.e. distinct patterns of mutations related to CRC pathogenesis and excessive consumption of red meat prior to CRC diagnosis, could be detected with the aid of whole genome sequencing (WGS). Their deconvolution from people with EOCRC and integration with epidemiological data could later help reveal mutagenic processes that contribute to EOCRC tumourigenesis. Left-sided tumors have different embryological origins and are exposed to variable factors along the gut, which explain the different mutational profiles observed in the colon.

For this reason, next-generation sequencing panels profiling the somatic mutational landscape of EOCRCs find it tedious to define its molecular landscape, including its clinical and pathological manifestations. Intriguingly, an epigenetic feature, hypomethylation of long transposable elements called LINE-1, also becomes more frequent in younger individuals diagnosed with CRC. In this regard, single-cell ribonucleic acid sequencing (scRNA-seq) has also played an important role in deciphering perturbed cell subsets and genetic programs in CRC patients, especially older ones. It identified 88 abnormal cell subsets and 204 gene expression programs, respectively, in colorectal cancer. Transcriptional and epigenetic profiling (at single cell resolution) of sporadic and heritable precancerous lesions also revealed changes along CRC tumorigenesis.

Together, these methods could uncover the pathophysiology of EOCRC, in contrast to LOCRC but with some shared features. Observational studies have demonstrated that the density, type, and location of immune cells in the colorectal cancer (TME) microenvironment have prognostic significance. At the same time, molecular epidemiological studies have shown that lifestyle factors, such as lack of activity, could influence the microenvironment of incident tumours. Furthermore, in primary CRC malignant and non-malignant cells are spatially differentially organized, highlighting how stromal and immune cells facilitate malignant progression. Metabolic syndromes such as diabetes mellitus have increased globally in recent decades and may also increase the risk of CRC. Furthermore, there is a greater tendency to follow unhealthy diet regimens, for example processed meat, artificial flavors and sugary drinks, which also increase the risk of CRC in adolescents.

Additionally, the prevalence of multiple environmental toxins and antibiotic use may add up as less recognized risk factors implicated with this cancer. However, this raises the need for prospective studies on early exposures to a sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy diet. There is compelling evidence that the gut microbiota (e.g. strains of E. coli e Bacteroidetes fragilis) plays a crucial role in the pathogenesis and progression of CRC. A Chinese study demonstrated that the composition, diversity and function of microbes in fecal matter varied in EOCRC, LOCRC patients and age-matched healthy controls. Therefore, EOCRC studies should profile the microbiomes in fecal matter and tumors of patients with this tumor. Therefore, a thorough investigation of the interaction between environmental exposure, the tumor, its microenvironment and the host is critical to revealing the reasons for the observed dramatic increase in the incidence of EOCRC.

Global collaborations could facilitate the collection of patient and biological samples to accelerate progress in this area of ​​research. Similarly, specialized centers focused on patients with early colorectal cancer will help provide patients with comprehensive clinical care while enabling multidisciplinary research. This deadly disease is affecting young people more than ever. Anyone can remember the protagonist of Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman who died just a couple of years ago, at the age of 43, from this very problem.

By Dr. Gianfrancesco Cormaci, PhD, specialist in Clinical Biochemistry.

