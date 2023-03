FRIBURG – Juve hasn’t fully adapted to the Europa League yet, which will probably only start to make their heart flutter in the next few rounds, when perhaps some fascinating opponents will appear. For now, they have to defend the 1-0 win at the Stadium in Freiburg, without looking too far. “Winning the Europa League would be like winning the Champions League?” asked Allegri, without answering. “Let’s think about going through with…