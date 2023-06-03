Juventus, Allegri: “We want to hit the Europa League, Vlahovic won’t be there”

“We have to finish well: we’re coming from two defeats in a row in the league, we can hit theEuropa League but it doesn’t just depend on us”. The technician of Juventus Massimiliano Allegri thus presents the latest effort of the bianconeri in the league, the away game of Udine. “They have nothing more to ask for but the matches against Juve are always the most important. The players are not robots and they gave their all between Empoli and Milan, sorry because we could have had some hope to finish in the top four”.











How’s the team doing?



The group is fine, we had good training sessions. We want to finish well in Udine, after two defeats, and try to hit the Europa League. We have to play a good game, Udinese will try to beat us. After two defeats we want to close well.

Is there anything you reproach yourself for?



At the end of each season we take stock, whether it’s a winning one or like this one where we haven’t lifted any trophies. This is part of the job. Apart from the last part of the season, which was anomalous, we could have done better in the first part.

Have you gained this experience? And the team?



Each of us will come out of this management better in terms of balance. When things are going well you shouldn’t get excited, when there are these vicissitudes you shouldn’t get discouraged.

What balance do you draw after your return?



I knew I would have difficulty winning, which means that Juve, when I came back, was under construction. Having the ambition to always win is different, but I’ve always been very clear about this. Just as my enthusiasm is not in doubt. The players we are launching are a heritage for Italian football: next year will be different and tomorrow evening we will understand which competitions we will compete in, to begin planning, and to start again on 10 July.

What would you say to fans who criticize you and ask for your change?



On a professional level, everyone at Continassa has nothing to reproach themselves for. Then of course there are the happy and the unhappy and that’s part of the game. Football is not an exact science, we must analyze these two years seriously. In life it is impossible to get everyone to agree. The only thing is to work with serenity and professionalism, trying to make as few mistakes as possible. We have an excellent basis for next year and there is a solution for everything. Don’t get carried away by negativity. But everything will be evaluated from Monday.

How is Vlahovic? And on the market?



I’m not talking about the market, the club will take care of it. I can only give advice. Dusan still scored ten goals despite groins and difficulties, he has all the potential to have an excellent career. Tomorrow Vlahovic will not be there like Bremer, De Sciglio, Fagioli and Pogba.

Will there be a meeting with the company?



After the end of the championship we will know clearly what we will do next season and starting from this the club will make its assessments, thinking about the budgets that must be respected. I am convinced that we can have an excellent season.

Is there more tiredness or desire to leave again?



We have anger and the desire to start again, because when you don’t win, this is what you’re left with, otherwise you become like many others, so winning and losing are the same. We’ll have to put this anger on the field next year, with balance, to be protagonists until the end.