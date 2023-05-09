Juventus, Board of Guarantees: motivation for the FIGC court lacking but systematic misconduct

Sport24 Published the 77 pages of reasons for the sentence of the Guarantee Commission on the Juve appeal

3′ of reading

The Federal Court of Appeal of the FIGC will have to reconsider the position of some managers and consequently the extent of the sanction to be imposed on Juve.

This is the point that last April 20 led the Guarantee College to refer the assessment of the capital gains case to the Federal Court of Appeal. Noting that “it is within the prerogatives of the judging body not only to give the exact legal classification of the disputed facts, but also (concretely) to impose an adequate sanction, among those envisaged, for the offense ascertained” and that Juventus, as company, «responds in any case, pursuant to art. 6 of the FIGC Justice Regulations, for the actions committed by its representatives and managers against whom the violation of art. 4 of the CGS of the FIGC», the Board believes that «the contested sentence, delivered against the directors without operational powers, is lacking in its reasoning part where the Federal Court – with reasons to be considered apparent – referred to a generic, but unproven, widespread awarenessor to an alleged sharing, by said administrators, of the concrete details and purposes of the sporting operations scrutinized, failing to provide adequate motivational support for such affirmed and unproven circumstances”.

«Considering, in fact, that the measure of the penalty imposed on Juventus is determined in relation to the ascertained violations of its representatives and managers, as well as its directors without proxy, the absence, due to the ascertained motivational defect, of the sanction for the latter it is reflected, at present, also on the overall sanction imposed on the company and therefore makes it necessary a new assessment by the Federal Court of Appeals on the possible responsibilities of individual directors without proxy and then also of Juventus itself – reads the motivations – The necessary relationship of proportion between the specific behavior held and the sanction imposed is now peacefully acquired in the elaboration of the jurisprudence, including the constitutional one, constituting a logical expression of the criteria of equality and reasonableness of the sanction and requiring the judge to proceed with a dosimetric evaluation inspired by the two aforementioned criteria”.

Systematic incorrect behaviors

«From the new elements that have emerged which justified the revocation» of the process, however the Panel points out, «it has been possible to detect the existence of systematic and repeated incorrect behaviours». For the Collegio, those behaviors of the Juve managers are “the result of a preordained plan to alter transfer operations, with clear effects … also on their loyal participation in sporting competitions”.

Correct application of article 4

The contested sentence – underlines the Panel in another point – is based on a solid overall motivational system and does not manifest a clear misrepresentation of reality, regardless of the assessments that can be made on individual points of the motivation which are not decisive on the outcome of the judgments. And what’s more, the application of article 4 is correct, for violation of sporting loyalty. «The art. 4 of the FIGC sports justice code is a general rule within which the Federal Court of Appeal correctly traces the behavior of the defendants». Therefore, for the panel, “except for what was observed on the deficiencies in the motivations of the nine executives without delegation for which the appeal was accepted, it is noted that the contested sentence is amply motivated also on the need to impose a severe penalty due to the seriousness of the facts that emerged and that the penalty in the standings is among the penalties envisaged”.

Finally, as regards the position of the former chairman, Andrea Agnelli and his appeal, which was rejected, “the events that gave rise to the liability of the appellant, chairman of the company, are widely and extensively described in the reasoning of the contested sentence, with ample description and justification of the for disciplinary purposes of the behaviors ascribed”.

View on breakinglatest.news