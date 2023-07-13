Juventus, Bonucci out of squad: no tour in the United States

JUVENTUS

Giuntoli and Manna communicated the decision to the defender, Danilo is the new Juventus captain

13 lug 2023

Surprise ending of the story between the Juventus e Leonardo Bonucci. Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna they went to the defender’s summer residence in Tuscany and officially informed him that he is not part of the project, out of the squad due to a technical choice. On Monday the player, who would have been very surprised, will present himself at Continassa but will not train with the rest of the group and above all will not take part in the tour in the United States. The new Juventus captain is Danilo.

Bonucci would intend to show up at Continassa anyway (where he will work separately like all his teammates on the market, too

McKennie when he arrives) on Monday to try to change the mind of the coach and the club, but the decision seems definitive and Bonucci’s future is now in the hands of his agent, Alessandro Lucci. The blue defender would have liked to stay for the last year of his contract and to try to win a shirt for the next European Championship, but, albeit surprised, he took note of the decision.

The next will be evaluation days for the defender, who has recently been approached

Sampdoriama also at Newcastlewho will play in the Champions League next year, unlike Juve.

