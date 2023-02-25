Now it’s up to the other companies. In recent days the owners of the Prisma investigation have sent the investigative documents to colleagues in other cities. It’s about Bologna Genoa, Cagliari, Bergamo, Udine and Modena. Which they are competent for Atalanta, Sampdoria, Sassuolo, Udinese, Cagliari and Bologna. The Adjunct Marco Gianoglio and substitutes Mario Bendoni e Cyrus Santoriello therefore they call into question the teams that have made capital gains together with Juventus. For the Bianconeri, however, there is the possibility of new disputes. In fact, the prosecutor is still investigating the salary maneuver. And he listened to Roma player Paulo Dybala in recent days. Together, he scrutinized the transfers of players like Mandragora. Because he suspects there are deals behind the tag trades.

Territorial jurisdiction

For this reason, the Turin prosecutors have sent a series of papers to colleagues from half a dozen prosecutors. The initiative is dictated by reasons of territorial jurisdiction. For some time, the investigations by the subalpine magistrates and the Guardia di Finanza had led to the conclusion that Juventus had established «collaboration and partnership» relationships (the terms are used in the procedural papers) with a number of other clubs. Conducts grafted onto “personal and sometimes personal relationships between managers and sports executives”. Like those in wiretaps involving the former DS Fabio Paratici. According to the investigation activity with the six clubs, Juventus would have finalized agreements for the sale of players equal to 30 million euros. In turn regulated by repurchase obligations in the form of private agreements.

The interception

At the basis of the conviction of the magistrates there is also a note found during the searches. Claudius Chiellinibrother of the footballer, wrote a debt position equal to the figure of 30 million and added a significant “+ agents”. Sports justice essentially “exonerated” the championships last January 23rd. That is when the Federal Court of Appeal inflicted fifteen penalty points on Juventus alone and acquitted the other eight companies that ended up on trial. The reason was that clear traces of the will to fix the budgets had been found only for the Juventus club. But against that decision the legal team della Vecchia Signora will present an appeal to the Guarantee college of the Coni.

The players involved

The print says that the report concerns the trading of the tags of Rolando Mandragora With the’Udinese, Mehdi Demiral e Hamed Traore with the Sassuolo, Emil Audero with the Sampdoria, Alberto Cerri with the Cagliari e Riccardo Orsolini with the Bologna. All, according to the prosecutor’s hypothesis, accompanied by side letters reporting repurchase agreements. Obviously all not deposited in the League. It is not obvious that the prosecutor’s move by Torino reopen the games. What is clear is that the investigators believe they have collected material worthy of being reported to other prosecutors for investigations of a criminal nature. Meanwhile, the Turin prosecutors are focused on the preliminary hearing, which will open on March 27. If the elements emerge, the prosecutors will extend the charges at the preliminary hearing against Juventus.

