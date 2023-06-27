Juventus, Chelsea pressing for Vlahovic: Lukaku possible counterpart

Juventus on Lukaku: the latest

Lukaku in black and white instead of Vlahovic. This is the sensational indiscretions released by Daily Telegraph in the last hours. It would be a surprise negotiation that would bring Big Rom back to Serie A, but not to Inter. In favor of Juventus, of course, there would also be an economic outlay given that the Serbian forward is valued more than the Belgian.

However, it is a difficult negotiation given that For the moment Lukaku has expressed his firm will to return to Inter rejecting all other destinations. The streets of the market, however, are endless and this time they could lead him to the Old Lady…

