Juventus, expected developments for Lukaku-Vlahovic. New contacts for Thomas from Arsenal

Developments are expected next week, perhaps decisive, for the negotiation between the black and whites and Chelsea for the exchange between the two forwards. Zakaria talks with Monaco, while there have been new contacts between Juve and Partey (the operation is linked to possible exits in midfield). McKennie could stay in Turin, whoever will remain at Allegri’s disposal is Cambiaso

TRANSFER MARKET, NEWS AND NEGOTIATIONS

After the tour in the United States with the 3-1 victory in the last friendly match against Real Madrid, the Juventus keep working on the market. For negotiation Lukaku-Vlahovic developments are expected, perhaps decisive, next week: the bianconeri have already reached an agreement with the Belgian on the duration of the contract (3 years plus option), an agreement must be found on the economic adjustment in favor of Allegri’s team.

Contacts Zakaria-Monaco, Cambiaso stays in Turin

As for the outputs, ongoing contacts between Denis Zakaria and Monaco: should the parties find an agreement, the Monegasque club could satisfy the requests of the bianconeri (20 million euros) and proceed with the negotiation. Remaining on the midfield theme, with Kessié who should go to play in Saudi Arabia, there have been new contacts with Arsenal’s Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian footballer’s signing is linked to further outings in that department, with McKennie who could really stay in Turin. Who will remain available to Allegri is Andrea Cambiaso: left wingerafter the year on loan to Bologna, he will play his cards in black and white.