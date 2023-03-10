The report cards of Juventus-Fribourg Juventus is starting to like the Di Maria-League, and thanks to the Argentine, six years after the last time, they also rediscover the thrill of winning a first leg match in European knockout matches. After the hat-trick from Nantes, Angelito takes flight in the middle of the area at the beginning of the second half and heads, on a cross from the usually very precious Kostic, unlocks a game from which once again Madama gets too little compared to what was created, also because clearly portrays after the advantage: at least the mockery of the draw is averted this time, because the Var on Holer’s goal sees an evident touch of Ginter’s hand on the assist. (Full match report HERE).

Szczesny: 6 The most thorny action canceled by the Var, an evening of yawns and popcorn remains, except for a few outings.

Danilo: 6,5 First to the right then to the left, he guarantees bipartisan coverage, with a flying interception from captain hook.

Bremer: 6,5 Dominant first half, with advances, tackles and even a sombrero: a little more careless in the second.

Alex Sandro: 6 After a vigil with tennis shoes on and soccer shoes in hand, it didn’t promise much: it lasts 20 minutes.

Square: 6 Up front, a few coils from the good old days, behind a couple of dangerous oversights.

Miretti: 5 He dares little and when he does, the imprecision pays off. Courage.

Locatelli: 7 Mister slide, more of a fight than a government, but he stems everything and keeps the midfield in line.

Rabiot: 5,5 A book by Carlo Rovelli: sometimes it shines like a supernova, sometimes it disappears into a black hole.

Kostic: 6.5 For a long time more full-back than winger, and it hadn’t happened to him for a while; then a fantastic shot in the dark, that tight, cut, precise cross for Angel’s head.

Di Maria: 7.5 Thinking with your feet and scoring with your head (a great goal). In circus form, as a ball attached to the feet with an elastic band, creating play and opportunities: that is, uncatchable.

Vlahovic: 5 In the only proper escape, they shoot him down: for the rest, he often complicates his life alone. Inaccurate, in stops and air detours, he comes out sulking.

Bonucci: 6 Bring back some geometry, just getting a couple of verticals wrong.

Beans: 6.5 Immediately a dangerous cross, which cuts through the small area: he has confidence in himself and knows where to send the ball.

Church: 6 A lot of desire and a little fear for the knee, which appeases its fury and limits its movements.

Allegri: 6 Right to ground Pogba; bad management of the exchange slots, however, burned in ten minutes of recovery. And closing with Chiesa (put in as first striker) limping.